Railways sanctions Kavach expansion across key routes in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir

Indian Railways Automatic Train Protection System: The Ministry of Railways has approved the expansion of Kavach, an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection System, across key routes in the Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The project will be implemented at an estimated cost of around Rs 362 crore. This safety system is being rolled out across railway sections nationwide in a phased manner to enhance operational safety and prevent accidents.
“Indian Railways has sanctioned expansion of the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system across key routes of Northern Railway at a total cost of around ₹362 crore. The sanctioned works include provision of Kavach over nearly 1,478 route kilometres covering important sections of Firozpur and Jammu divisions,” the Ministry of Railways said.
The Kavach makes rail operation safer by applying brakes in trains in critical situations. The system automatically protects against Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), Head-on and rear-ends collision risks. Moreover, over speeding is continuously monitored and controlled and Safety is ensured even in low visibility and adverse weather conditions.
Thus, this technology will not only prevent accidents caused by human error but will also prove to be a milestone in ensuring the safe and punctual operation of trains during dense fog and adverse weather conditions.
Kavach Railway Project
According to Railways, Kavach will be installed over 1,012 RKm on balance sections of Firozpur Division at an estimated cost of about Rs 241 crore. In Jammu Division, the safety system will be provided on the Jalandhar City Junction-Jammu Tawi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Batala Junction-Pathankot Junction and Banihal-Baramulla sections covering around 466 route kilometres at a cost of nearly Rs 121 crore.
“The scope of the sanctioned works includes installation of stationary Kavach systems along with 40 metre communication towers and antennae infrastructure to enable seamless and reliable functioning of the safety system,” the national transporter said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More