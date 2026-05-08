Railways sanctions Kavach expansion across key routes in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir

Indian Railways has sanctioned expansion of the Kavach Automatic Train Protection System across 1,478 route kilometres over Northern Railway. (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways Automatic Train Protection System: The Ministry of Railways has approved the expansion of Kavach, an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection System, across key routes in the Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The project will be implemented at an estimated cost of around Rs 362 crore. This safety system is being rolled out across railway sections nationwide in a phased manner to enhance operational safety and prevent accidents.

“Indian Railways has sanctioned expansion of the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system across key routes of Northern Railway at a total cost of around ₹362 crore. The sanctioned works include provision of Kavach over nearly 1,478 route kilometres covering important sections of Firozpur and Jammu divisions,” the Ministry of Railways said.