Railways revises timings of Mumbai-Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat train: Check new schedule

Indian Railways Vande Bharat train: The Ministry of Railways has revised the schedule of Mumbai-Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat Express. The semi-high-speed train was introduced on December 30, 2023. It is being maintained and operated by the Central Railway (CR) zone.
Mumbai-Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat train: Train Number, Travel Time, Route
Train number 20706/20705 CSMT-Hazur Sahib Nanded-CSMT Vande Bharat Express train covers a distance of 610 km in 09:40 hrs. This is the fastest train on the route. Other trains cover the same distance in more than 11 hours. This semi-high-speed train run via Manmad Junction.
CSMT-Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat train: Stoppages
During its journey between CSMT and Hazur Sahib Nanded, train number 20706/20705 stops at eight railway stations. These are: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad Junction, C Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Parbhani Junction.
CSMT Mumbai-Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat Express: Timing
The Railways has revised the timings of CSMT Mumbai-Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat Express train. Train number 20706 Mumbai-Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat Express will depart from CSMT AT 13:15 hrs instead of 13:10 hrs. It will reach Hazur Sahib Nanded at 22:25 hrs instead of 22:50 hrs.
On its return journey, train number 20705 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will leave from Hazur Sahib Nanded AT 05:20 hrs instead of 05:00 hrs. The train will reach CSMT at 14:15 hrs instead of 14:25 hrs. The revised timings will come into effect from May 3, 2026.
In a statement, Dr. Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, CR said: “Central Railway has revised the timings of Train No. 20706/20705 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Hazur Sahib Nanded – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Vande Bharat Express. The revised timings will come into effect from 03.05.2026.”
CSMT Mumbai-Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat Express train: Ticket Price
The CSMT Mumbai-Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat Express offers two classes of travel: AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. The fare for travelling between CSMT Mumbai and Hazur Sahib Nanded in AC Chair Car is Rs 1,790, while a ticket in Executive Chair Car costs Rs 3,135.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More