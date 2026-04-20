Railways revises timings of Mumbai-Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat train: Check new schedule

Indian Railways Vande Bharat train: The Ministry of Railways has revised the schedule of Mumbai-Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat Express. The semi-high-speed train was introduced on December 30, 2023. It is being maintained and operated by the Central Railway (CR) zone.

Mumbai-Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat train: Train Number, Travel Time, Route

Train number 20706/20705 CSMT-Hazur Sahib Nanded-CSMT Vande Bharat Express train covers a distance of 610 km in 09:40 hrs. This is the fastest train on the route. Other trains cover the same distance in more than 11 hours. This semi-high-speed train run via Manmad Junction.

Also Read | Indian Railways allows UDID card holders to travel in unreserved PwD coaches

CSMT-Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat train: Stoppages

During its journey between CSMT and Hazur Sahib Nanded, train number 20706/20705 stops at eight railway stations. These are: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad Junction, C Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Parbhani Junction.