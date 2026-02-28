Railways revises schedule of Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat train: check new stops, timings

Vande Bharat Express train:Indian Railways (IR) has revised the schedule of Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train. This semi-high speed train is being operated and maintained by the East Central Railway (ECR) zone. The Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express has not only reduced travel time between two cities but also improved connectivity.
Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat train: Travel Time, Route
Train number 20887/20888 Ranchi-Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express train covers a distance of 536 km in 07:50 hrs. This is the fastest train on the route. Other trains cover the same distance in more than 12 hours. This semi-high-speed train run via Gaya Junction.
The Railways has revised the stoppages of Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat train w.e.f March 2, 2026. The train will now stop at eight stations instead of seven during its journey between Ranchi and Varanasi. These are: Muri, Bokaro Steel City, Parasnath, Hazaribagh Road, Koderma, Gaya, Sasaram and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction.
Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat train timing
Train number 20887 Ranchi–Varanasi Vande Bharat Express departs from Ranchi at 05:10 hrs and arrives in Varanasi at 13:00 hrs. During the journey, it will reach Hazaribagh Road station at 08:12 hrs.
On its return leg, train number 20888 Varanasi–Ranchi Vande Bharat Express leaves Varanasi Junction at 16:05 hrs and reaches Ranchi at 23:55 hrs. The train will arrive in Hazaribagh Road station at 20:17 hrs.
The Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express offers two classes of travel: AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. The fare for travelling between Ranchi and Varanasi in AC Chair Car is Rs 1,470, while a ticket in Executive Chair Car between Varanasi and Ranchi costs Rs 2,695.
