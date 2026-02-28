Railways revises schedule of Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat train: check new stops, timings

The Railways has revised the stoppages of Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat train w.e.f March 2, 2026. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Vande Bharat Express train: Indian Railways (IR) has revised the schedule of Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train. This semi-high speed train is being operated and maintained by the East Central Railway (ECR) zone. The Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express has not only reduced travel time between two cities but also improved connectivity.

Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat train: Travel Time, Route

Train number 20887/20888 Ranchi-Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express train covers a distance of 536 km in 07:50 hrs. This is the fastest train on the route. Other trains cover the same distance in more than 12 hours. This semi-high-speed train run via Gaya Junction.

Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat train: Stoppages

The Railways has revised the stoppages of Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat train w.e.f March 2, 2026. The train will now stop at eight stations instead of seven during its journey between Ranchi and Varanasi. These are: Muri, Bokaro Steel City, Parasnath, Hazaribagh Road, Koderma, Gaya, Sasaram and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction.