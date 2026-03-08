Railways revises schedule of Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train

Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train timing revised: The Ministry of Railways has revised the timing of Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train. This semi-high-speed train is being operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone. The train commenced its regular operation on January 1, 2024.
Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train: Distance, Travel time, Train number
Train number 20642/20641 Coimbatore-Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat train covers a distance of 377 km in 06:20 hrs. The train run via Erode and Salem Junction.
Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train: Stoppages, Frequency
During its journey between Coimbatore and Bengaluru, this Vande Bharat train stops at five stations. These are: Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri and Hosur. The train runs on all days of the week except Thursday.
Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express: Time table
Train number 20642 Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express departs from Coimbatore at 07:25 hrs and reaches Bengaluru Cantt at 13:45 hrs. On its return journey, train number 20641 Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express leaves Karnataka capital city at 14:20 hrs and reaches Coimbatore at 20:40 hrs.
Now, the SWR revised the timing of train number 20642 Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express at Hosur w.e.f March 15. The train will arrive at Hosur 10 minutes later than the current schedule i.e. instead of the existing arrival time of 12:03 hrs, train number 20642 Coimbatore–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will now reach Hosur at 12:13 hrs.
Vande Bharat Express – Revised Station TimingsSouth Western Railway · Effective 15th March 2026
🚆 Timing revision at Hosur Station w.e.f. 15th March 2026 — all other station timings remain unchanged
Train No. & Description
Station
Existing Timings
Revised Timings
20642
Coimbatore – Bangalore Cantt.Vande Bharat Express
w.e.f. 15th March 2026
Hosur
12.03 / 12.05
Arr / Dep
12.13 / 12.15
Arr / Dep
ℹ️ All other timings of other stations remain unchanged
