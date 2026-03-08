Railways revises schedule of Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train

The Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train commenced its regular operation on January 1, 2024.(Image: Ministry of Railways)

Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train timing revised: The Ministry of Railways has revised the timing of Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train. This semi-high-speed train is being operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone. The train commenced its regular operation on January 1, 2024.

Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train: Distance, Travel time, Train number

Train number 20642/20641 Coimbatore-Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat train covers a distance of 377 km in 06:20 hrs. The train run via Erode and Salem Junction.

Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train: Stoppages, Frequency

During its journey between Coimbatore and Bengaluru, this Vande Bharat train stops at five stations. These are: Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri and Hosur. The train runs on all days of the week except Thursday.

Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express: Time table

Train number 20642 Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express departs from Coimbatore at 07:25 hrs and reaches Bengaluru Cantt at 13:45 hrs. On its return journey, train number 20641 Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express leaves Karnataka capital city at 14:20 hrs and reaches Coimbatore at 20:40 hrs.