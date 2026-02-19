Indian Railways revises schedule of 43rd Vande Bharat train – check route, travel time, stoppages, timings, ticket price

There are two types of seating arrangements: AC Chair Cars and Executive Chair Cars.

Indian Railways Vande Bharat train: Indian Railways (IR) has revised the schedule of country’s 43rd Vande Bharat Express train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023, this Vande Bharat train runs between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. The semi-high-speed train is being maintained and operated by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone.

Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: Train numbers, Distance, Travel Time

Train number 20707/20708 Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express runs on all days of the week except Thursday. The Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express covers a distance of 699 km in 08:50 hrs.

Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train: Stoppages

During its journey between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, train number 20707/20708 Vande Bharat Express stops at six railway stations. These are: Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, and Samalkot.