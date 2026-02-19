Indian Railways revises schedule of 43rd Vande Bharat train – check route, travel time, stoppages, timings, ticket price

Indian Railways Vande Bharat train: Indian Railways (IR) has revised the schedule of country’s 43rd Vande Bharat Express train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023, this Vande Bharat train runs between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. The semi-high-speed train is being maintained and operated by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone.

Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: Train numbers, Distance, Travel Time

Train number 20707/20708 Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express runs on all days of the week except Thursday. The Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express covers a distance of 699 km in 08:50 hrs.

Also Read | Bullet train: After Vande Bharat, Govt focuses on designing & manufacturing 280 kmph high-speed trains

Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train: Stoppages

During its journey between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, train number 20707/20708 Vande Bharat Express stops at six railway stations. These are: Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, and Samalkot.

Also Read | Indo-Russia partnership: RVNL targets June 2026 to roll out first Vande Bharat Sleeper prototype

Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train: Timings

The zonal railway has revised the timing of train number 20707 at Visakhapatnam railway station. The train departs from Secunderabad at 05:00 hrs and will now reach Visakhapatnam at 13:50 hrs instead of 13:45 hrs. On the return journey, train number 20708 leaves Visakhapatnam at 14:30 hrs and reaches Secunderabad at 23:25 hrs.

“East Coast Railway has decided to revise the arrival timings of Train No. 20707 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express at Visakhapatnam Railway Station in order to decongest the Terminal with effect from 20.02.2026,” it said in a statement.

Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train: Ticket price

The Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express has two types of seating arrangements: AC Chair Cars and Executive Chair Cars. The ticket price for travelling in an AC Chair Car between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam is Rs 1,750. For an Executive Chair Car, this comes up to Rs 3,200.

Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (20707)

Train Number: 20707
Train Name: VSKP VANDEBHARAT
From Station: SECUNDERABAD JN
Destination Station: VISAKHAPATNAM
Runs On:
MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN
S.N. Station Code Station Name Route Number Arrival Time Departure Time Halt Time (minutes) Distance (km) Day
1 SC SECUNDERABAD JN 1 -- 05:00 -- 0 1
2 WL WARANGAL 1 06:39 06:40 01:00 142 1
3 KMT KHAMMAM 1 07:44 07:45 01:00 250 1
4 BZA VIJAYAWADA JN 1 09:00 09:05 05:00 350 1
5 EE ELURU 1 09:49 09:50 01:00 409 1
6 RJY RAJAHMUNDRY 1 10:48 10:50 02:00 499 1
7 SLO SAMALKOT JN 1 11:23 11:25 02:00 549 1
8 VSKP VISAKHAPATNAM 1 13:50 -- -- 699 1
Journey Details: The Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (Train 20707) covers a distance of 699 km with 8 stations, departing at 05:00 hrs and arriving at 13:50 hrs. Total journey time is approximately 8 hours 50 minutes. Runs 6 days a week (all days except Thursday).
