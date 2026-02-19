Indian Railways revises schedule of 43rd Vande Bharat train – check route, travel time, stoppages, timings, ticket price
Vande Bharat Express train: Indian Railways (IR) has revised the schedule of country’s 43rd Vande Bharat Express train. The semi-high-speed train is being maintained and operated by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone.
Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: Train numbers, Distance, Travel Time
Train number 20707/20708 Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express runs on all days of the week except Thursday. The Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express covers a distance of 699 km in 08:50 hrs.
During its journey between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, train number 20707/20708 Vande Bharat Express stops at six railway stations. These are: Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, and Samalkot.
The zonal railway has revised the timing of train number 20707 at Visakhapatnam railway station. The train departs from Secunderabad at 05:00 hrs and will now reach Visakhapatnam at 13:50 hrs instead of 13:45 hrs. On the return journey, train number 20708 leaves Visakhapatnam at 14:30 hrs and reaches Secunderabad at 23:25 hrs.
“East Coast Railway has decided to revise the arrival timings of Train No. 20707 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express at Visakhapatnam Railway Station in order to decongest the Terminal with effect from 20.02.2026,” it said in a statement.
The Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express has two types of seating arrangements: AC Chair Cars and Executive Chair Cars. The ticket price for travelling in an AC Chair Car between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam is Rs 1,750. For an Executive Chair Car, this comes up to Rs 3,200.
Journey Details: The Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (Train 20707) covers a distance of 699 km with 8 stations, departing at 05:00 hrs and arriving at 13:50 hrs. Total journey time is approximately 8 hours 50 minutes. Runs 6 days a week (all days except Thursday).
