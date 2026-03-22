Railways revises allowance rates for Loco Pilots, Guards and Firemen

Indian Railways latest update: The Ministry of Railways has revised the rates of Kilometrage Allowance and Allowance in Lieu of Kilometrage (ALK) for running staff. In a letter dated March 20, 2026, to all General Managers of zonal railways, the Railway Board (RB) said that, following the Dearness Allowance (DA) reaching 50 per cent with effect from January 1, 2024, the revised rates will be effective under the Railway Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016 from the same date.
These enhanced rates will benefit thousands of Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots, Firemen, Guards, and other running staff.
“In consideration of the persistent demand by both the recognized Federations (AIRF and NFIR), the matter has been examined in Board’s office in consultation with Finance Dte of Railway Board and the same was referred to Ministry of Finance (Deptt. of Expenditure) for concurrence.
Accordingly, it has been decided that, consequent upon Dearness Allowance reaching 50% w.e.f. 01.01.2024, the revised rates of Kilometreage Allowance and Allowance in lieu of Kilometreage (ALK) for running staff in the Railway Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016 with effect from 01.01.2024…,” the letter reads.
Revised Kilometrage & ALK Allowances – Railway Running StaffUpdated rates under revised structure · Indian Railways
🚂 Loco Running Staff 9 categories
Designation
Kilometrageper 100 km (₹)
ALKper 160 km (₹)
Loco Pilot (Mail)
606
969
Loco Pilot (Passenger) / Sr. Motorman
600
960
Loco Pilot (Goods)
594
951
Loco Pilot (Shunting) Gr. I
461
737
Loco Pilot (Shunting) Gr. II
447
715
Sr. FM-1 / Sr. Assistant Loco Pilot
447₹287 for shunting
715
FM-1 / Assistant Loco Pilot
430₹277 for shunting
688
Sr. Second Fireman
430₹277 for shunting
688
Second Fireman
362₹216 for shunting
579
🚃 Traffic Running Staff 6 categories
Designation
Kilometrageper 100 km (₹)
ALKper 160 km (₹)
Mail / Express Guard (re-designated: Train Manager)
549
878
Sr. Passenger Guard
543
869
Sr. Goods Guard
543
869
Goods Guard
537
859
Sr. Assistant Guard / Sr. Brakesman
320
512
Assistant Guard / Brakesman
305
488
* ALK = Allowance in Lieu of Kilometrage (per 160 km). Shunting rates applicable where indicated. The post of Guard has been re-designated as Train Manager.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More