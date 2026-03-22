Railways revises allowance rates for Loco Pilots, Guards and Firemen

The revision will benefit running staff across Indian Railways by ensuring better compensation aligned with the current Dearness Allowance levels, it said. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Indian Railways latest update: The Ministry of Railways has revised the rates of Kilometrage Allowance and Allowance in Lieu of Kilometrage (ALK) for running staff. In a letter dated March 20, 2026, to all General Managers of zonal railways, the Railway Board (RB) said that, following the Dearness Allowance (DA) reaching 50 per cent with effect from January 1, 2024, the revised rates will be effective under the Railway Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016 from the same date.

These enhanced rates will benefit thousands of Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots, Firemen, Guards, and other running staff.

Also Read | Railways begins feasibility study to develop Talgaria station of Jharkhand as satellite terminal

“In consideration of the persistent demand by both the recognized Federations (AIRF and NFIR), the matter has been examined in Board’s office in consultation with Finance Dte of Railway Board and the same was referred to Ministry of Finance (Deptt. of Expenditure) for concurrence.