Railways responds after expired products, non-permitted colours found in food at Karnataka stations

Indian Railways has responded after food safety inspections at railway stations in Karnataka found expired products and non-permitted colours in food. The inspections, carried out by the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), have raised concerns over food safety at railway stations.

In a statement, South Western Railway (SWR) said it has already launched a 14-day special food safety drive across all its divisions. The drive covers checks on hygiene, cleanliness, FSSAI licences, expiry dates of food products and food-handling practices at catering and vending outlets.

The zonal railway said that its monitoring covers 428 catering establishments across the Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi divisions, along with pantry cars and base kitchens. It added that Railway food safety officials conducted 1,243 inspections and tested 528 food samples in 2025-26, while 271 inspections and 170 sample checks have already been carried out up to July 2026.