Railways renovates 73-year-old bridge in Uttar Pradesh; to enhance train speed, cut travel time

According to NCR, the bridge number 131 has been upgraded using Pre-stressed Concrete (PSC) Girder Slabs. (Image: North Central Railway)

Indian Railways latest update: The Ministry of Railways has renovated a 73-year-old bridge in Uttar Pradesh, significantly increasing speed limits for mail, express and passenger trains. The new bridge structure can now handle much heavier freight traffic. Built in 1953, the bridge is located in the Chunar-Chopan section of the Prayagraj Division.

Also Read | Railways begins feasibility study to develop Talgaria station of Jharkhand as satellite terminal

The 100-km-long Chunar-Chopan railway section falls under the administrative control of North Central Railway (NCR). The section serves as an important link for transporting coal from Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) in Singrauli to various power plants across North India.

According to NCR, the bridge number 131 has been upgraded using Pre-stressed Concrete (PSC) Girder Slabs. The original bridge was designed based on Broad Gauge Main Line (BGML) loading standards, a benchmark adopted by Indian Railways back in 1926. Due to its aging structure, it was operating under a strict speed restriction of only 30 kmph for Revised Broad Gauge loads.