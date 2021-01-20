Railways renames Howrah-Kalka Mail as Netaji Express

Started in the 19th Century as one of the early commercial passenger train services in India, the Kalka mail has always enjoyed a steady patronage and popularity connecting Howrah with Kalka.

Days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the Indian Railways on Tuesday renamed one of its oldest trains, the Howrah-Kalka Mail, as the ‘Netaji Express’.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted: “Netaji’s prakram had put India on the express route of freedom and development. I am thrilled to celebrate his anniversary with the introduction of ‘Netaji Express’.”

Started in the 19th Century as one of the early commercial passenger train services in India, the Kalka mail has always enjoyed a steady patronage and popularity connecting Howrah with Kalka. It is said that Bose took this train from Gomoh in Bihar after he escaped from his house in Kolkata in 1941.

Modi is set to visit Kolkata on January 23 for Netaji’s birth anniversary.