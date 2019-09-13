Railways removes flexi-fare plan from Humsafar trains, introduces sleeper class coaches

In some relief to passengers, Indian Railways has removed the flexi-fare scheme from its premium Humsafar trains and has also decided to introduce sleeper class coaches. The relief will be applicable to 35 pairs of Humsafar trains, which currently have only AC 3-tier classes.

The tatkal ticket fares of the Humsafar trains have also been decreased. They will now cost 1.3 times of the base fare, instead of 1.5 times.

Started in 2016, Humsafar was meant to be trains of upgraded 3AC coaches. Its fare is 1.15 times base fare of normal mail/express/superfast trains plus a dynamic variation of flexi fare.