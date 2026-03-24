No refund if tickets cancelled less than 8 hours before scheduled journey: Railways

As much as 25% of the ticket price will be deducted if cancelled between 72 to 24 hours whereas 50% of the same will be if cancelled between 24 to 8 hours before the journey

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 24, 2026 01:17 PM IST
railwaysUnion Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at a press conference on. Monday. (Express photo: Anish Mondal)
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Indian Railways on Tuesday revised its cancellation policy specifying that no refund will be granted to passengers if their train tickets are cancelled less than 8 hours before the scheduled journey.

Notifying the penalty window for cancellation, it said the maximum refund will be permitted if tickets are cancelled more than 72 hours before the journey.

As much as 25% of the ticket price will be deducted if cancelled between 72 to 24 hours whereas 50% of the same will be if cancelled between 24 to 8 hours.

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