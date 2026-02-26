Railways reform plan 2026: RailTech Portal launched; Railway Claims Tribunal goes online

Indian Railways reform plan 2026: Indian Railways on Thursday launched 'RailTech Portal' to engage innovators, startups, industry and institutions to promote innovation in the country.

2 min readUpdated: Feb 26, 2026 03:37 PM IST
Indian Railways reform plan 2026: Indian Railways on Thursday launched ‘RailTech Portal’ to engage innovators, startups, industry and institutions to promote innovation in the country. According to the national transporter, this new policy will simplify selection of innovators.

The Ministry of Railways has also digitised the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT) aimed at streamlining procedures and modernising the processing of court cases. In a statement, the national transporter said: “It aims to improve efficiency, accessibility, and transparency in all 23 RCT benches to be connected digitally across India.”

It added that the initiative will enable litigants to file cases online from anywhere with ease, ensuring round-the-clock (24/7) access to tribunal services.

RailTech Portal: Features

  • Single-stage detailed submission of proposals by the innovator.
  • Scale-up grant increased more than 3 times.
  • Maximum grant doubled for prototype development and trials.
  • User friendly interface.

Earlier this month, the national transporter unveiled plans to improve onboard services in trains and strengthening rail-based logistics by expanding Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals and other freight infrastructure facilities.

