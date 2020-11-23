Railways plans to restart services in Punjab with freight trains

Farmers protest at a railway station in Jalandhar, Punjab. (Express File Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

The Railways is looking to restart operations in Punjab from November 23 with freight trains running at a limited speed, a statement released on Sunday said. This came after Punjab farmers suspended their agitation against the contentious farm laws for 15 days

The Northern Railways said in a statement that a tentative plan for restoration of train services has been formulated.

As per the plan, freight trains will start running from November 23 with a maximum speed of 60kmph in view of safety and security considerations. The plan is subject to track safety clearances. The railways is looking to run 17 pairs of trains from the evening of November 23 evening till November 29, as per the schedule.

