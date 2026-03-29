Railways plans to increase train handling capacity in Mumbai – Here’s how

Presently, about 120 originating Mail/Express trains and about 3,200 suburban trains are handled daily in Mumbai area. (Image generated using AI)

Mumbai rail network: The Ministry of Railways has planned to enhance train handling capacity in the Mumbai area. The country’s first train ran from Boribunder to Thane on April 16, 1853, on the present-day Mumbai Division of Central Railway (CR). The city also holds the distinction of operating India’s first electric train on February 3, 1925, on the Harbour Line.

The rail network in Mumbai falls under the administrative jurisdiction of two zonal railways: Central Railway and Western Railway. Presently, about 120 originating Mail/Express trains and about 3,200 suburban trains are handled daily in Mumbai area.

Increasing train handling capacity in Mumbai area

To enhance train handling capacity across the Mumbai region, the national transporter has undertaken multiple infrastructure works at 12 railway stations, including Bandra Terminus, Mumbai Central, Jogeshwari, Dadar, Vasai Road, Panvel–Kalamboli, Kalyan, LTT, Parel, Virar, Dahanu Road, and Mira Road. These works include the construction of pit lines, extension of platforms, and other related improvements.