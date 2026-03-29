Railways plans to increase train handling capacity in Mumbai – Here’s how

Mumbai rail network: The Ministry of Railways has planned to enhance train handling capacity in the Mumbai area. The country’s first train ran from Boribunder to Thane on April 16, 1853, on the present-day Mumbai Division of Central Railway (CR). The city also holds the distinction of operating India’s first electric train on February 3, 1925, on the Harbour Line.
The rail network in Mumbai falls under the administrative jurisdiction of two zonal railways: Central Railway and Western Railway. Presently, about 120 originating Mail/Express trains and about 3,200 suburban trains are handled daily in Mumbai area.
Increasing train handling capacity in Mumbai area
To enhance train handling capacity across the Mumbai region, the national transporter has undertaken multiple infrastructure works at 12 railway stations, including Bandra Terminus, Mumbai Central, Jogeshwari, Dadar, Vasai Road, Panvel–Kalamboli, Kalyan, LTT, Parel, Virar, Dahanu Road, and Mira Road. These works include the construction of pit lines, extension of platforms, and other related improvements.
Mumbai Area – Train Handling Capacity WorksWorks completed / taken up / planned at various stations · Indian Railways
SN
Location
Details
1
Bandra Terminus
3 Pit Lines completed
2
Mumbai Central
Platform extension for 24 LHB coaches
3
Jogeshwari
2 Additional Platforms
4
Dadar
1 Additional Platform
5
Vasai Road
6 Platforms3 Pit Lines5 Stabling Lines
6
Panvel–Kalamboli
5 Platforms4 Pit Lines2 Sick Lines
7
Kalyan
6 Platforms4 Pit Lines
8
LTT
4 Platforms2 Pit Lines
9
Parel
6 Platforms5 Pit Lines6 Stabling Lines
10
Virar
25 Stabling Lines
11
Dahanu Road
11 Stabling Lines
12
Mira Road
25 Stabling Lines
* Works completed / taken up / planned to increase train handling capacity in Mumbai area · Indian Railways
The Railways is also working to extend platform lengths at 34 stations to accommodate 15-car EMUs. The suburban trains are considered as the lifeline of Mumbai.
Introduction of new generation trains
The national transporter has also planned to introduce 238 rakes of 12-car trains with automatic doors under MUTP-III and IIIA, at an estimated cost of Rs 19,293 crore.
New railway line projects for increasing capacity in Mumbai
In a bid to increase the capacity of the Mumbai suburban rail network, the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-II (Rs 8,087 crore), MUTP-III (Rs 10,947 crore) and MUTP-IIIA (Rs 33,690 crore) have been sanctioned. These projects include following works in Mumbai Suburban Area:
Mumbai Suburban Area – Sanctioned Railway ProjectsWorks sanctioned under MUTP & other schemes · Cost in ₹ Crore
SN
Name of Project
Cost (₹ Cr.)
1
CSMT–Kurla 5th & 6th Line (MUTP-II) (17.5 km) MUTP-II
891
2
Mumbai Central–Borivali 6th Line (MUTP-II) (30 km) MUTP-II
919
3
Extension of Harbour Line from Goregaon–Borivali (MUTP-IIIA) (7 km) MUTP-IIIA
826
4
Borivali–Virar 5th & 6th Line (MUTP-IIIA) (26 km) MUTP-IIIA
2,184
5
Virar–Dahanu Road 3rd & 4th Line (MUTP-III) (64 km) MUTP-III
3,587
6
Panvel–Karjat Suburban Corridor (MUTP-III) (29.6 km) MUTP-III
2,782
7
Airoli–Kalwa (elevated) Suburban Corridor link (MUTP-III) (3.3 km) MUTP-III
476
8
Kalyan–Asangaon 4th Line (MUTP-IIIA) (32 km) MUTP-IIIA
1,759
9
Kalyan–Badlapur 3rd & 4th Line (MUTP-IIIA) (14 km) MUTP-IIIA
1,510
10
Kalyan–Kasara 3rd Line (67 km) Other
793
11
Naigaon–Juichandra Double Chord Line (6 km) Other
176
12
Nilaje–Kopar Double Chord Line (5 km) Other
338
13
Kalyan Yard Remodeling Work Other
866
* Projects sanctioned for Mumbai Suburban Area · Indian Railways.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More