Railways plans four-line corridor along coastal Odisha to decongest Howrah-Chennai route

Coastal rail corridor in Odisha: The Ministry of Railways has planned a four-line corridor along the Odisha coast to ease congestion on the Howrah-Chennai route. After Delhi-Howrah route and Delhi-Mumbai route, the Howrah-Chennai route is one of the most popular rail routes in the country.

On Sunday, during a visit to Odisha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that all 30 districts of the state are being brought under rail connectivity through planned interventions. He said this will ensure inclusive development and better integration of remote and interior regions with the mainstream rail network.

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Four-line coastal corridor in Odisha

The Union Minister further said that a four-line railway corridor along coastal Odisha from Balasore to Brahmapur is being planned. He added that the project will strengthen connectivity and play a crucial role in easing congestion on the Howrah-Chennai main line. The project will fall under the administrative jurisdiction of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone.