Railways plans four-line corridor along coastal Odisha to decongest Howrah-Chennai route

Coastal rail corridor in Odisha: The Ministry of Railways has planned a four-line corridor along the Odisha coast to ease congestion on the Howrah-Chennai route. After Delhi-Howrah route and Delhi-Mumbai route, the Howrah-Chennai route is one of the most popular rail routes in the country.
On Sunday, during a visit to Odisha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that all 30 districts of the state are being brought under rail connectivity through planned interventions. He said this will ensure inclusive development and better integration of remote and interior regions with the mainstream rail network.
The Union Minister further said that a four-line railway corridor along coastal Odisha from Balasore to Brahmapur is being planned. He added that the project will strengthen connectivity and play a crucial role in easing congestion on the Howrah-Chennai main line. The project will fall under the administrative jurisdiction of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone.
“These transformative initiatives will strengthen regional connectivity, support economic growth, and integrate Odisha more closely with national freight and passenger networks,” Vaishnaw said.
The minister also announced a special focus on strengthening railway connectivity in Western Odisha, particularly along the Junagarh-Nabarangpur-Jeypore-Malkangiri-Bhadrachalam corridor.
Station redevelopment in Odisha
The Union Minister also said that 59 railway stations in Odisha are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Earlier in the day, he inspected the ongoing redevelopment of Bhubaneswar railway station, reviewing the progress of upgradation works such as station facilities, accessibility and circulation areas, among others. He directed officials to expedite the pace of work and ensure timely completion.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More