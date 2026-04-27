Railways permanently upgrades India’s 42nd Vande Bharat train to 20 coaches – check route, stoppages

20 coach Vande Bharat train: The Ministry of Railways has permanently upgraded the country’s 42nd Vande Bharat Express to a 20-coach configuration. The move is aimed at meeting the rising demand on the route. This semi-high-speed train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024. It is being maintained and operated by the Western Railway (WR) zone.
About India’s 42nd Vande Bharat Express: Route, Train number
India’s 42nd Vande Bharat train runs between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central. Train number 22962/22961 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat train commenced its commercial journey on March 13, 2024. The train was initially launched with 16 coaches.
However, in January 2026, four additional coaches were introduced for the first time, increasing the total to 20 on a temporary basis to meet rising demand. The 20-coach configuration was later continued in March and April as well. The addition of these four AC Chair Car coaches has raised the train’s total capacity by 278 passengers.
According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway: “Temporary augmentation of Train No. 22961/22962 Vande Bharat Express from 16 coaches to 20 coaches, earlier notified up to journey commencing on 27th April, 2026, will now be made permanent with effect from journey commencing on 28th April, 2026. The augmented four coaches comprise four Chair Car coaches.”
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat train: Distance, Travel time
The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat train covers a distance of 491 km in 05:40 hrs. This train operates on all days of the week except Sunday.
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express: Stoppages
During its journey between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central, train number 22961/22962 Vande Bharat Express stops at four railway stations. These are: Vadodara, Surat, Vapi and Borivali.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More