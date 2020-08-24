Railways: Outing of prices at qualification stage among reasons for cancellation of tender

Chinese state-owned rolling stock major CRRC Corporation had emerged as the only foreign player to bid for the Railways’ tender for its ambitious semi-high speed Train 18 project on July 10. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The outing of prices offered by three prospective bidders is among the reasons why the global tender for manufacturing 44 Vande Bharat trainsets had to be cancelled, the Railways announced on Sunday.

“While processing the bids, it was found that for some reason the bidders had furnished information that indicated financial information as well, which is not needed at the qualifications stage,” Chairman, Railway Board, VK Yadav said during a media interaction.

“… to maintain highest standard of transparency, we decided to cancel the tender,” he said.

Sources told The Indian Express that as per prices indicated by three bidders, the company in a joint venture with China’s CRRC had quoted the lowest price and a well-known Indian rolling stock manufacturer bid second lowest.

Attached to the e-tender document among the instructions to the bidders is the line that says, “All the mandatory fields of the techno-commercial bid details and financial rate page have to be filled up by the tenderers.” Sources said the companies might have construed that they were being asked to furnish prices as well.

Yadav did not reveal the names of the bidders whose prices were discovered. “We don’t know why they did that because standard instructions are issued for these two-packet tenders and based on them many such tenders have been finalised,” he said.

While the Railway Ministry has maintained that the tender was cancelled — eight months after it was called and over a month after they were submitted — to make way for a fresh tender adhering to the new public procurement policy of the government vis-a-vis Make in India, the outing of prices, inadvertently or by design, is another reason for the move, officials said.

In the new tender to be called in a week, Railways would try to increase the Make in India component to beyond 50 per cent of the project, Yadav said.

In what is known as a two-packet tender in two stages, only technical qualifications of the bidders were to be furnished at this stage of Request for Qualification. If qualified, they were required to propose their prices in the Request for Proposal in the next stage, as is the norm. If price is discovered at the qualifications stage, it mars the integrity of the tender evaluation process, sources said. The tender had attracted only six bidders, including BHEL and Medha. CRRC was the only foreign entity in the race.

Yadav also said this affects the timeline of the project by about three months but Railways would be meeting the schedule by dividing the production among three of its factories and by “compressing” the timeline. The trainsets are expected to start rolling out in 2022, said Railways. The next tender will also be called by Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.