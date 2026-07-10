New IRCTC website beta version to launch soon: 4 major changes for faster ticket booking

3 min readUpdated: Jul 10, 2026 04:00 PM IST
Beta version of new IRCTC website coming soon: The Ministry of Railways is set to launch the beta version of the new IRCTC website soon. Last month, during his visit to Jaipur’s Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while interacting with students, announced that the revamped IRCTC website would be launched in July.
On Friday, officials from IRCTC and the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) met with students of MNIT and demonstrated the beta version of the new IRCTC website. The officials also sought further feedback from the students before the official launch of the new beta version.
New IRCTC website for ticket booking
According to the national transporter, the revamped IRCTC website is currently being integrated with the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) engine of Indian Railways.
“Since the Passenger Reservation engine is also being revamped in parallel, the fully functional new IRCTC portal will be available in a few months.
Since the students of MNIT were the catalysts, the beta version of the IRCTC portal has been reviewed by the students of MNIT on 10th July at Jaipur,” it said.
New IRCTC website latest news
It further added that IRCTC has introduced four major improvements in the beta version of the new website. These key changes are as follows:
- Captcha: The new IRCTC website will eliminate unnecessary captchas, pop-ups, flashing graphics and other distracting elements to provide a smoother user experience.
- Seat availability: Visible across all classes.
- Faster checkout: The revamped IRCTC website will reduce the number of steps required to complete a ticket booking, making the overall reservation process quicker and more convenient for passengers.
- Easier repeat booking: Saved passenger details.
Indian Railways reservation system overhaul
Earlier in May, the Railways announced plans to upgrade its nearly 40-year-old passenger reservation system (PRS) with a modernised and more advanced platform from August. Indian Railways’ internet ticket booking service was launched in 2002. Currently, about 88 per cent of the country’s total train ticketing demand is being met through online platforms.
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“This required extensive work, because the system had to be operated throughout this journey of upgradation. We will launch the new Passenger Reservation engine very soon,” it added.