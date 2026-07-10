New IRCTC website beta version to launch soon: 4 major changes for faster ticket booking

Indian Railways will launch the beta version of the new IRCTC website soon. Check the four major changes aimed at making ticket booking faster and easier.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Jul 10, 2026 04:00 PM IST
The new IRCTC website beta will introduce key upgrades to improve ticket booking speed, user experience and overall platform performance. (Image: IRCTC Website)The new IRCTC website beta will introduce key upgrades to improve ticket booking speed, user experience and overall platform performance. (Image: IRCTC Website)
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Beta version of new IRCTC website coming soon: The Ministry of Railways is set to launch the beta version of the new IRCTC website soon. Last month, during his visit to Jaipur’s Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while interacting with students, announced that the revamped IRCTC website would be launched in July.

On Friday, officials from IRCTC and the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) met with students of MNIT and demonstrated the beta version of the new IRCTC website. The officials also sought further feedback from the students before the official launch of the new beta version.

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New IRCTC website for ticket booking

According to the national transporter, the revamped IRCTC website is currently being integrated with the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) engine of Indian Railways.

“Since the Passenger Reservation engine is also being revamped in parallel, the fully functional new IRCTC portal will be available in a few months.

Since the students of MNIT were the catalysts, the beta version of the IRCTC portal has been reviewed by the students of MNIT on 10th July at Jaipur,” it said.

New IRCTC website latest news

It further added that IRCTC has introduced four major improvements in the beta version of the new website. These key changes are as follows:

  • Captcha: The new IRCTC website will eliminate unnecessary captchas, pop-ups, flashing graphics and other distracting elements to provide a smoother user experience.
  • Seat availability: Visible across all classes.
  • Faster checkout: The revamped IRCTC website will reduce the number of steps required to complete a ticket booking, making the overall reservation process quicker and more convenient for passengers.
  • Easier repeat booking: Saved passenger details.

Indian Railways reservation system overhaul

Earlier in May, the Railways announced plans to upgrade its nearly 40-year-old passenger reservation system (PRS) with a modernised and more advanced platform from August. Indian Railways’ internet ticket booking service was launched in 2002. Currently, about 88 per cent of the country’s total train ticketing demand is being met through online platforms.

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“This required extensive work, because the system had to be operated throughout this journey of upgradation. We will launch the new Passenger Reservation engine very soon,” it added.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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