New IRCTC website beta version to launch soon: 4 major changes for faster ticket booking

The new IRCTC website beta will introduce key upgrades to improve ticket booking speed, user experience and overall platform performance. (Image: IRCTC Website)

Beta version of new IRCTC website coming soon: The Ministry of Railways is set to launch the beta version of the new IRCTC website soon. Last month, during his visit to Jaipur’s Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while interacting with students, announced that the revamped IRCTC website would be launched in July.

On Friday, officials from IRCTC and the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) met with students of MNIT and demonstrated the beta version of the new IRCTC website. The officials also sought further feedback from the students before the official launch of the new beta version.