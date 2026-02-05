Railways eyes multi-modal integration of bullet train stations with Mumbai local trains, metro

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Update: The 508-km Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is being implemented with technical and financial assistance from the Government of Japan.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 04:01 PM IST
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar HaveliMumbai Bullet Train Project: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The Ministry of Railways is planning seamless multi-modal integration of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train stations with Mumbai’s existing suburban railway network and upcoming metro lines. The 508-km Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is being implemented with technical and financial assistance from the Government of Japan.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Update

In a written statement in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, February 4, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “To ensure seamless passenger connectivity, the Government has planned multi-modal integration of Bullet Train stations with the existing Mumbai suburban railway network and upcoming metro lines. The integration includes passenger connectivity with Metro Line-2B and Metro Line-3 through convenient pedestrian access at BKC station.”

The Union Minister was responding to questions raised by Lok Sabha MPs Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne, Naresh Ganpat Mhaske, Ravindra Dattaram Waikar and Bharti Pardhi, who sought details on the latest progress of the bullet train project, including the timeline for the commencement of trial runs on the Vapi–Virar–BKC section.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route, stations

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli with 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Latest update

Out of total 12 stations, foundation works has been completed at 8 stations (Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati). In Maharashtra section, foundation work is in progress at 3 stations (Thane, Virar, Boisar) and excavation work at BKC station is near completion and Casting of base slab started. 17 river bridges have been completed. Work is in advance stage for 4 major river bridges (Narmada, Mahi, Tapti and Sabarmati) in Gujarat & in progress in 4 river bridges in Maharashtra. Work on Depots (Thane, Surat and Sabarmati) is in full swing.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Physical Progress

Gujarat
Item Progress
Foundation 352 kms.
Piers 352 kms.
Girder Casting 342 kms.
Girder Launching 331 kms.
Track Bed Construction 152 kms.
OHE Masts Erection 121 kms.
Maharashtra
Item Progress
Foundation 74 kms.
Piers 65 kms.
Girder Casting 9 kms.
Girder Launching 3 kms.
Express InfoGenIE

Vaishnaw said that bullet train project is a very complex and technology intensive Project. “Exact timelines for the completion of the project can be reasonably ascertained after the completion of all associated works of Civil
Structures, Track, Electrical, Signaling & Telecommunication and supply of Trainsets,” he added.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Piyush Goyal
India expects US tariffs to drop to 18% in a week
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings: 'Our history should be about our culture'
Elon Musk money can't buy happiness
After crossing $800 billion, Elon Musk says ‘money can’t buy happiness,’ Internet reacts: ‘Send me 1 million dollars’
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement