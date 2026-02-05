Railways eyes multi-modal integration of bullet train stations with Mumbai local trains, metro

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The Ministry of Railways is planning seamless multi-modal integration of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train stations with Mumbai’s existing suburban railway network and upcoming metro lines. The 508-km Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is being implemented with technical and financial assistance from the Government of Japan.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Update
In a written statement in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, February 4, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “To ensure seamless passenger connectivity, the Government has planned multi-modal integration of Bullet Train stations with the existing Mumbai suburban railway network and upcoming metro lines. The integration includes passenger connectivity with Metro Line-2B and Metro Line-3 through convenient pedestrian access at BKC station.”
The Union Minister was responding to questions raised by Lok Sabha MPs Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne, Naresh Ganpat Mhaske, Ravindra Dattaram Waikar and Bharti Pardhi, who sought details on the latest progress of the bullet train project, including the timeline for the commencement of trial runs on the Vapi–Virar–BKC section.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route, stations
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli with 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.
Out of total 12 stations, foundation works has been completed at 8 stations (Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati). In Maharashtra section, foundation work is in progress at 3 stations (Thane, Virar, Boisar) and excavation work at BKC station is near completion and Casting of base slab started. 17 river bridges have been completed. Work is in advance stage for 4 major river bridges (Narmada, Mahi, Tapti and Sabarmati) in Gujarat & in progress in 4 river bridges in Maharashtra. Work on Depots (Thane, Surat and Sabarmati) is in full swing.
Vaishnaw said that bullet train project is a very complex and technology intensive Project. “Exact timelines for the completion of the project can be reasonably ascertained after the completion of all associated works of Civil
Structures, Track, Electrical, Signaling & Telecommunication and supply of Trainsets,” he added.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More