Railways eyes multi-modal integration of bullet train stations with Mumbai local trains, metro

Mumbai Bullet Train Project: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli. (Image generated using AI)

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The Ministry of Railways is planning seamless multi-modal integration of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train stations with Mumbai’s existing suburban railway network and upcoming metro lines. The 508-km Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is being implemented with technical and financial assistance from the Government of Japan.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Update

In a written statement in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, February 4, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “To ensure seamless passenger connectivity, the Government has planned multi-modal integration of Bullet Train stations with the existing Mumbai suburban railway network and upcoming metro lines. The integration includes passenger connectivity with Metro Line-2B and Metro Line-3 through convenient pedestrian access at BKC station.”