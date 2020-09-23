Railways MoS Suresh Angadi dies of Covid-19

Angadi was undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away Wednesday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Angadi was undergoing treatment for Covid-19. He was 65.

Angadi had tested positive for novel coronavirus on September 14, ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Angadi represented Belagavi constituency in the Lok Sabha as a member of the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on Angadi’s demise.

“Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

At least nine Union Ministers have tested positive for Covid-19, including Home Minister Amit Shah, and Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

