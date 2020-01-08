Railways likely to consider fare hike for suburban network

On December 31, the Railways had announced a hike in passenger fare effective January 1, raising journey costs by 1-4 paise per kilometre in different classes. On December 31, the Railways had announced a hike in passenger fare effective January 1, raising journey costs by 1-4 paise per kilometre in different classes.

The recent marginal fare hike in Railways has left scope for another round of increase in fares, including for the suburban network which has been left untouched for now, sources said.

Sources said a possible marginal increase in the suburban network, scattered over various distance slabs, is on the discussion table, even though no timeline has been decided and the details are still being worked out. When a 14.2 per cent fare hike was effected in 2014-15 across the board, the same was largely rolled back for suburban trains after the Shiv Sena protested.

Sources said that the attempt is to normalise periodic fare hikes as an organic move by a public transporter such as Railways. The current round of hikes, therefore, has been designed to not pinch the common man, officials said. “The government in internal meetings has always advocated periodic review of fares in a way that does not pinch the passengers,” a senior official said.

The suburban network, mainly in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, has seen Railways suffering a yearly loss to the tune of Rs 1,810 crore. Attempts to increase fares here have been met with political obstacles in the past, especially in Mumbai, even as Railways kept bleeding. Suburban networks, including monthly season tickets, were not touched by the hike in fares this time.

Explained Over Rs 35,000 crore ‘coaching loss’ every year The total passenger business pie is of around Rs 51,066 crore. However, Railways suffers a “coaching loss” or loss on account of under recovery of costs to the tune of Rs 35,038 crore every year. This is money that Railways should have at least earned from passenger business if it were to operate with commercial motives. Concessions of various kinds, including to senior citizens, are part of the revenue foregone for the transporter. On account of senior citizens concessions, Railways foregoes revenue to the tune of Rs 1,600 crore per annum.

The latest round of fare hike, from 1 paise to 4 paise per km, does little to alleviate the ailing finances of the national transporter, which stands to earn an extra Rs 2,300 crore from the decision notified Tuesday.

In local and suburban train operations, Railways suffers a loss of around 41 paise per rupee it spends to run the show. For the unreserved general class in regular trains, it loses 33 paise for every rupee it spends. Similarly, the loss is the highest in AC First Class, where it is unable to recover around 71 paise per rupee of cost incurred for the operations.

