Railways sees a jump in revenue, expects to close biz at Rs 2.35 cr this fiscal

Overcoming three years of lull in its earnings induced by the Covid pandemic, the Railways Thursday crossed its last fiscal’s revenue figures, with 71 days to go before this financial year.

At a total revenue of Rs 1,91,128 crore, the revenue earned from passenger and freight segments is around Rs 42,370 crore more than what it was by this time last fiscal, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on Twitter Friday.

The Railways expects to end this fiscal with a revenue of Rs 2.35 lakh crore, officials said. By Thursday, the central government-owned public transport had carried 1,185 million tonnes of freight since April. It has carried 63.48 crore passengers so far, which is a nearly 7 per cent growth in passenger figures, says data.

Its capital expenditure on works has also increased by around 20 per cent as compared to this time last year.

As per plans, the Railways will continue to roll out more and more Vande Bharat trains. The next big upgrade would be the ones with sleeper berths as opposed to seating-only train sets being rolled out now. According to the announcement in the previous Budget, the Railways will roll out 400 more Vande Bharat trains in the coming years.