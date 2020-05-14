Railways issues IRCTC refund policy for passengers unfit to travel

Till date, 1.12 lakh tickets have been booked to carry over 2 lakh people on these trains. Till date, 1.12 lakh tickets have been booked to carry over 2 lakh people on these trains.

The Railways Wednesday issued a refund policy if a passenger is barred from boarding the train for showing symptoms of novel coronavirus. “If during screening, a passenger has very high temperature/symptoms of covid-19, he shall not be allowed to travel despite having confirmed tickets. In such a case, full refund shall be provided to the passenger,” the notice read.

Under the policy, the refunds will be provided to passengers as under

* On PNR having a single passenger

* On a party ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel and also all other passengers on the same PNR do not want to travel in that case full refund shall be generated for all passengers

* On a party ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel, however, other passengers on the PNR want to travel, in that case full refund shall be generated to passenger who was not allowed to travel.

For all the above cases, TTE certificates as per examination shall be issued to the passenger and an online TDR should be filed within 10 days from date of journey.

The Railway Board sent the instructions to its zones in which it has said that for the special Rajdhanis and the ones that will be notified, will now have waiting lists of up to 100 for AC 3 tier, 50 for AC 2 tier, 200 for Sleeper class, 100 for chair cars, and 20 each for First AC and Executive Class– truncating the queues for confirmed tickets significantly. The changes will be applicable for trains running from May 22 onwards for which bookings will open on May 15.

On Wednesday, over 19,000 passengers travelled by these special trains. Till date, 1.12 lakh tickets have been booked to carry over 2 lakh people on these trains.

