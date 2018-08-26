Railways introduces advanced and safer coaches from today

The LHB coaches are lighter, with higher carrying capacity, speed potential and better safety features as compared to the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches, said spokesperson of Pune Railway Division Manoj Jhawar. (File) The LHB coaches are lighter, with higher carrying capacity, speed potential and better safety features as compared to the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches, said spokesperson of Pune Railway Division Manoj Jhawar. (File)

As part of Indian Railways’ modernisation drive, the national carrier has decided to induct new 4410 Linke Hoffman Busch (LHB) coaches, which come with anti-collision technology. Under the scheme, Pune-Jabalpur Express will operate with LHB coaches from today. Soon, other trains such as Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express, which operate from Pune, will have this facility.

The LHB coaches are lighter, with higher carrying capacity, speed potential and better safety features as compared to the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches, said spokesperson of Pune Railway Division Manoj Jhawar.

“The railway has decided that train number 01656 and 01655 Jabalpur-Pune-Jabalpur weekly train will have new HLB coaches from today From Jabalpur, the train will run with new coaches from Tuesday. Railways is always providing better facilities to passengers. This will remove the jerks experienced by passengers on board,” said Jhawar.

