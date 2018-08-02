Railways increase vacancies for asst. loco pilots, technicians from 26,000 to 60,000

Railways has activated the mock link for the first stage of the computer-based test on July 26 and E-call letters can be downloaded from the recruitment board website four days prior to the exam. Railways has activated the mock link for the first stage of the computer-based test on July 26 and E-call letters can be downloaded from the recruitment board website four days prior to the exam.

In a big relief to nearly 48 lakh candidates appearing for the first set of computer-based tests for the 26,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots (ALP) and technicians to be held on August 9, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the number of “vacancies” has been more than doubled to 60,000.

Around 47.56 lakh candidates have applied for the posts.

“Government has more than doubled the vacancies for assistant loco pilot and technician posts from 26,502 to 60,000, ensuring more jobs in Railways,” Goyal tweeted.





Railways has activated the mock link for the first stage of the computer-based test on July 26 and E-call letters can be downloaded from the recruitment board website four days prior to the exam.

Candidates can log in with their credentials on the above-mentioned dates through a link to be provided on the official websites of the RRBs and find out about their exam centre, date and session, and download Travel Authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and E-call letter, a notice from the Railways had said last week.

The exam will last for an hour for general candidates and 80 minutes for candidates who are differently-abled. It will consist of 75 multiple choice questions and there will be a negative marking (1/3rd) for every incorrect answer.

