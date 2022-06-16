Railways flags off country’s first private train under Bharat Gaurav scheme

The Indian Railways’ Southern Railway zone began the maiden service of privately-run ‘Bharat Gaurav Trains’ from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu to Shirdi in Maharashtra.

“The Bharat Gaurav Train from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi will commence at 18:00 hours on 14th June 2022 (Tuesday) and reach Sainagar Shirdi at 07:25 hours on 16th June 2022 (Thursday) with stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Mantralayam Road and Wadi,” ministry of railways said in a statement on Tuesday.

Around 1100 passengers boarded the maiden round trip service from Coimbatore to Shirdi on Tuesday, the ministry said.

The private service is offered by the Registered Service provider for an itinerary consisting of five days and it involves a full round trip from Coimbatore to Shirdi and back.

South Star Rail is the registered service provider that operates the train and the Coimbatore-based company is registered company and it is part of the conglomerate group, Future Gaming & Hotel Services Pvt. Limited.

The service provider has paid Rs 1 crore as security deposit to Southern Railway for the rake with a composition of 20 coaches.

“Besides, the company has paid Rs.27.79 lakh for annual right to Use charges and Quarterly fixed haulage charges of Rs.76.77 lakh. In addition, Variable haulage charges of Rs. 38.22 lakhs also has been collected towards the current round trip. All these charges are excluding GST,” the ministry said.

Additionally, Southern Railways would earn a total fixed revenue of Rs. 3.34 crore per annum, i.e., an annual Right to use charges of Rs. 27.79 lakhs (exl GST) and Rs. 3.07 crore towards Fixed haulage charges p.a. In addition variable haulage charge of Rs. 38.22 lakhs (excl GST) for the give day trip from Coimbatore to Sainagar, Shirdi and back. Similar variable charges will be collected for every trip depending upon the itinerary, it added.

The trains under the scheme have one first AC coach, three 2 Tier AC coaches and eight 3-tier coaches along with five sleeper class coaches.

“The registered service provider has refurbished the interiors of the coaches and all the coaches will be manned with round the clock cleaning staff and whole team of service professionals to offer passengers a wholesome experience. Public address system has been provided in all coaches for regular communication, playing of devotional songs and mantras. In addition to option of offering the option of exclusive transportation services, the registered service provider also offers a package fare which includes transportation from Coimbatore to Shirdi and back, VIP darshan, bus arrangement, air-conditioned accommodation, facilitation by tour guide, etc,” the ministry added.

There will also be a doctor on board to attend any emergency along with rrivate securities engaged along with the Railway Police Force.

Indian Railways had launched the operation of theme-based Bharat Gaurav train in the month of November 2021 in a bid to connect historical places.