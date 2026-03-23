Railways fences 16,398 km tracks for safe train operations; check zone-wise data

Indian Railways track fencing: Indian Railways (IR) has completed fencing along 16,398 km of tracks across 16 zones. The fencing work along railway lines is essential for safe train operations, as it helps prevent trespassing and also minimise the risk of accidents. The national transporter is developing pedestrian subways in order to facilitate crossing of railway alignment by cattle, pedestrians and smaller vehicles.
“Safety fencing along railway tracks has been taken up on priority to minimize cattle run-over incidents and trespassing, thereby enhancing overall safety,” it said.
In a written statement in Lok Sabha on March 18, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that safety of train operations is accorded top priority on Indian Railways (IR). “As one of the important safety measures, provision of safety fencing has been taken up on routes where the permitted speed of train operations exceeds 110 kmph, as well as at other vulnerable locations, to prevent trespassing and ensure safe train operation.
Pedestrian subways are also being provided with safety fencing in order to facilitate crossing of railway alignment by cattle, pedestrians and smaller vehicles.”
Responding to a question raised by Lok Sabha MP Dr Amol Ramsing Kolhe, Vaishnaw said that a work has been sanctioned costing Rs 209.38 crore for providing safety fencing in entire Lonavala-Pune-Daund route.
“Work includes construction of approximately 290 Km fencing with pedestrian subways. Tender has been awarded for entire length of the section and about 150 Km of fencing has been completed till date,” he added.
Zone-wise Railway Safety Fencing – Indian RailwaysSource: Ministry of Railways · Lok Sabha Unstarred Q. No. 4333 · 18th March 2026
16,398
Total Fencing (km)
16
Zonal Railways
2,721
Highest (N. Central)
153
Lowest (NE Frontier)
🚧 Lonavala–Pune–Daund Corridor (Central Railway)
₹209.38 cr
Sanctioned Cost
~290 km
Total Fencing Planned
~150 km
Completed Till Date
📊 Fencing Length by Zone (in km)
North Central
2,721
South Central
2,326
Western
2,257
West Central
1,415
North Western
1,539
Central
966
Southern
827
Eastern
754
Northern
736
East Central
730
North Eastern
613
East Coast
533
South East Central
365
South Eastern
209
South Western
255
Northeast Frontier
153
TOTAL
16,398 km
📋 Zone-wise Data Table
#
Zonal Railway
Fencing Length (km)
1
North Central HIGHEST
2,721
2
South Central
2,326
3
Western
2,257
4
North Western
1,539
5
West Central
1,415
6
Central
966
7
Southern
827
8
Eastern
754
9
Northern
736
10
East Central
730
11
North Eastern
613
12
East Coast
533
13
South East Central
365
14
South Western
255
15
South Eastern
209
16
Northeast Frontier LOWEST
153
TOTAL
16,398
* Source: Ministry of Railways, Lok Sabha Unstarred Q. No. 4333, answered 18th March 2026. Fencing provided on routes where permitted speed exceeds 110 kmph and other vulnerable locations.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More