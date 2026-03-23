Railways fences 16,398 km tracks for safe train operations; check zone-wise data

Indian Railways track fencing: Indian Railways (IR) has completed fencing along 16,398 km of tracks across 16 zones. The fencing work along railway lines is essential for safe train operations, as it helps prevent trespassing and also minimise the risk of accidents. The national transporter is developing pedestrian subways in order to facilitate crossing of railway alignment by cattle, pedestrians and smaller vehicles.

“Safety fencing along railway tracks has been taken up on priority to minimize cattle run-over incidents and trespassing, thereby enhancing overall safety,” it said.

In a written statement in Lok Sabha on March 18, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that safety of train operations is accorded top priority on Indian Railways (IR). “As one of the important safety measures, provision of safety fencing has been taken up on routes where the permitted speed of train operations exceeds 110 kmph, as well as at other vulnerable locations, to prevent trespassing and ensure safe train operation.