Railways expedites 827 km line projects to improve border connectivity in Rajasthan

Rajasthan new railway project: To enhance border connectivity in Rajasthan, the Ministry of Railways has expedited three important rail line projects with a total length of 827 km. Once completed, these rail projects will improve regional connectivity, benefit local communities and drive economic growth. The area falls under the administrative control of North Western Railway (NWR) zone.
The national transporter has been working to connect various regions to the rail network so that the people of the remotest corner in the country can benefit from the facilities.
Railway projects in Rajasthan
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), NWR said that efforts are underway to strengthen rail network in the border regions of Rajasthan. He also added that to enhance passenger amenities in western Rajasthan, two railway stations: Jaisalmer and Barmer have been redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).
New railway line projects in Rajasthan border areas
According to NWR, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared for a new 187-km-long railway line connecting Anupgarh and Bikaner. Currently, the project is in advanced stage of approval. Apart from this, the Final Location Survey (FLS) is underway for two new railway lines:
The Ministry of Railways has allocated Rajasthan – Rs 10,228 crore in budgetary support for FY 2026-27. In addition, projects worth around Rs 90,659 crore are currently underway, covering track expansion, station redevelopment and safety-related infrastructure.
Last month, the national transporter approved the (FLS) for a new rail line between Rajasthan and Haryana. The proposed 191-km route will run from Rewari to Jaipur via Neemrana and is expected to enhance connectivity across these regions and nearby areas.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More