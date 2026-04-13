Railways expedites 827 km line projects to improve border connectivity in Rajasthan

Rajasthan new railway project: To enhance border connectivity in Rajasthan, the Ministry of Railways has expedited three important rail line projects with a total length of 827 km. Once completed, these rail projects will improve regional connectivity, benefit local communities and drive economic growth. The area falls under the administrative control of North Western Railway (NWR) zone.

The national transporter has been working to connect various regions to the rail network so that the people of the remotest corner in the country can benefit from the facilities.

Railway projects in Rajasthan

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), NWR said that efforts are underway to strengthen rail network in the border regions of Rajasthan. He also added that to enhance passenger amenities in western Rajasthan, two railway stations: Jaisalmer and Barmer have been redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).