Railways earned 13.54% more freight revenue this September over last

Indian Railways said Thursday it had earned more freight revenue in September that during the same month last year. The national transporter said freight revenues earned this month registered a 13.54 per cent jump over September 2019.

Chairman Railway Board VK Yadav said Railways was carrying more of its usual commodities, like coal, and also a higher quantity of newer items, like automobiles. Along with the traditional clients like Maruti and Mahindra, new carmakers like Kia and Morris Garrage are also transporting their vehicles on the railway, Board Member Business Development and Operations PS Mishra said. “In fact, there is a huge waiting list for cars to be sent to Nepal and Bangladesh on railways,” he said at a media interaction Thursday.

In September 2020, Indian Railways earned Rs 9896.86 crore from freight loading, which is Rs 1180.57 crore higher than last year’s earnings for the same period (Rs 8716.29 crore). The increase in freight revenue is 13.54 per cent, the railways said.

In this month, Indian Railways’ freight loading was 102.12 million tonnes, which is 13.59 million tonnes higher than last year’s 88.53 million tonnes. The increase in the freight loading is 15.35 per cent.

The Railways’ freight basket for September includes 42.89 million tonnes of coal, 13.53 million tonnes of iron ore, 6.3 million tonnes of foodgrains, 5.34 million tonnes of fertilizers, 6.05 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker), 3.85 million tonnes of clinker, and 3.52 million tonnes of mineral oil.

“Covid 19 has been used by Railways as an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances,” a Railway ministry statement said.

Yadav said the organisation is currently working on the National Rail Plan 2030. He said according to the assessment based on preliminary studies, by 2024, railways freight loading will be around 2400 million tonnes and by 2030, it will be around 3200 million tonne.

