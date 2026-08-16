After CAG flags E. Coli in drinking water, Railways announces major upgrade at 20,000 locations

CAG flags E. Coli in drinking water at railway stations: Following the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on drinking water quality, the Ministry of Railways on Sunday announced a series of measures to ensure safe drinking water for passengers, including the installation of new water filtration systems at around 20,000 locations across the railway network.

Chairing a high-level meeting at Rail Bhavan, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the drinking water quality situation across the railway network and directed officials to take immediate corrective measures to ensure safe drinking water for passengers.

According to the national transporter, the “Tank to Tap” water filtration and monitoring system will be installed at around 20,000 locations, including water coolers, across the railway network. It will also replace old water tanks and ensure regular water quality testing at source and outlet points.