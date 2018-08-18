Follow Us:
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Railways doing everything to help people in Kerala: Piyush Goyal

Railways doing everything to help people in Kerala: Piyush Goyal

While rakes of 14 trains with drinking water is being sent from Pune, 15 rakes of mail will set off from Gujarat's Ratlam.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: August 18, 2018 7:19:42 pm
Railways doing everything to help people in Kerala: Piyush Goyal FM Piyush Goyal in Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo: Renuka Puri/File)

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that his ministry was doing everything to help people stranded in flood-hit Kerala. According to state disaster management authority, 194 people have lost their lives and 36 are missing in Kerala since August 8 due to rains and landslides, while over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.

“We are concerned about the well being of people affected by Kerala floods & the Central government is committed to providing all possible help. Railways will now provide free transportation of relief material for Kerala through various State Govt. agencies, PSUs and other Government agencies,” Goyal tweeted.

While rakes of 14 trains with drinking water is being sent from Pune, 15 rakes of mail will set off from Gujarat’s Ratlam.

According to a statement by railways yesterday, a special train with seven open wagons (BRN) containing tanks carrying 2.8 lakh litre of drinking water was dispatched from Erode station in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The Railways has made arrangements for the emergency movement of drinking water by this train to Kerala.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think that’s an unkind remark: Coomi Kapoor
Watch Now
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think tha
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement