Railways to discontinue UTS app from March 1; passengers to switch to RailOne for ticket booking

Indian Railways ticket booking app: The Ministry of Railways is set to discontinue services on the UTS ticket booking app. Launched on December 27, 2014, the UTS mobile application allows passengers to book unreserved tickets, including season tickets and platform tickets.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (Information & Publicity) at the Railway Board, confirmed the development, saying, “The new app RailOne, launched last year, is user-friendly and also includes the features of the existing UTS app.”
Now, the passengers can avail services of Indian Railways’ super app – RailOne, which was launched last year and supports existing RailConnect and UTS credentials.
The RailOne app also serves as a one-stop digital solution for railway passengers, enabling booking of Unreserved Tickets, Reserved Tickets and Platform Tickets, along with access to multiple integrated services such as IRCTC Rail Connect, NTES, Rail Madad and Food on Track – all through a single interface.
Indian Railways RailOne app: Get 3% bonus on unreserved ticket bookings
Since January 2026, the national transporter has been promoting digital ticketing by offering incentives to passengers using the RailOne mobile application. The RailOne app has been designed to meet all rail travel needs.
The passengers booking unreserved tickets on the RailOne app will receive a 3 per cent discount across all digital payment modes. This discount will be applicable for unreserved ticket bookings made using digital payment options such as UPI, debit cards, credit cards, net banking, etc., on the RailOne platform.
“For passengers booking unreserved tickets through R-wallet, the existing system of 3% bonus as cashback shall continue without any change. The 3% discount scheme for unreserved ticket bookings through digital payment modes on RailOne app will be valid for a period of six months, from 14.01.2026 to 14.07.2026,” it said in a statement.
