Railways to discontinue UTS app from March 1; passengers to switch to RailOne for ticket booking

Since January 2026, the national transporter has been promoting digital ticketing by offering incentives to passengers using the RailOne mobile application. (Image: Southern Railway)

Indian Railways ticket booking app: The Ministry of Railways is set to discontinue services on the UTS ticket booking app. Launched on December 27, 2014, the UTS mobile application allows passengers to book unreserved tickets, including season tickets and platform tickets.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (Information & Publicity) at the Railway Board, confirmed the development, saying, “The new app RailOne, launched last year, is user-friendly and also includes the features of the existing UTS app.”

Now, the passengers can avail services of Indian Railways’ super app – RailOne, which was launched last year and supports existing RailConnect and UTS credentials.