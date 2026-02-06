Railways to discontinue UTS app from March 1; passengers to switch to RailOne for ticket booking

Indian Railways ticket booking app: Now, the passengers can avail services of Indian Railways’ super app - RailOne, which was launched last year and supports existing RailConnect and UTS credentials.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readFeb 6, 2026 07:15 PM IST
Since January 2026, the national transporter has been promoting digital ticketing by offering incentives to passengers using the RailOne mobile application. (Image: Southern Railway)Since January 2026, the national transporter has been promoting digital ticketing by offering incentives to passengers using the RailOne mobile application. (Image: Southern Railway)
Indian Railways ticket booking app: The Ministry of Railways is set to discontinue services on the UTS ticket booking app. Launched on December 27, 2014, the UTS mobile application allows passengers to book unreserved tickets, including season tickets and platform tickets.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (Information & Publicity) at the Railway Board, confirmed the development, saying, “The new app RailOne, launched last year, is user-friendly and also includes the features of the existing UTS app.”

Now, the passengers can avail services of Indian Railways’ super app – RailOne, which was launched last year and supports existing RailConnect and UTS credentials.

The RailOne app also serves as a one-stop digital solution for railway passengers, enabling booking of Unreserved Tickets, Reserved Tickets and Platform Tickets, along with access to multiple integrated services such as IRCTC Rail Connect, NTES, Rail Madad and Food o­n Track – all through a single interface.

Indian Railways RailOne app: Get 3% bonus o­n unreserved ticket bookings

Since January 2026, the national transporter has been promoting digital ticketing by offering incentives to passengers using the RailOne mobile application. The RailOne app has been designed to meet all rail travel needs.

The passengers booking unreserved tickets on the RailOne app will receive a 3 per cent discount across all digital payment modes. This discount will be applicable for unreserved ticket bookings made using digital payment options such as UPI, debit cards, credit cards, net banking, etc., o­n the RailOne platform.

“For passengers booking unreserved tickets through R-wallet, the existing system of 3% bonus as cashback shall continue without any change. The 3% discount scheme for unreserved ticket bookings through digital payment modes o­n RailOne app will be valid for a period of six months, from 14.01.2026 to 14.07.2026,” it said in a statement.

Indian Railways RailOne app features

  • Passengers can book reserved tickets, unreserved tickets and platform tickets effortlessly from o­ne app.
  • The booking process is simple and secure, with multiple payment options including UPI, debit/credit cards, R-wallet and net banking.
  • Live train running status, delays and updated arrival/departure timings, real-time coach position and platform information help passengers board trains with ease.
  • Passengers can conveniently Track PNR status (Confirmed/RAC/ Waitlisted). Manage cancellations and monitor refund status—all in o­ne place.
  • RailOne enables passengers to order food directly to their seats from IRCTC-approved vendors.
  • Complaints, feedback and service requests can be lodged easily through integrated Rail Madad support.

