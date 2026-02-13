Railways cracks down on Fake IDs: 3 crore IRCTC user IDs deactivated, 13k suspicious email domains blocked
Indian Railway online ticket booking: The Ministry of Railways has undertaken several anti-fraud measures to prevent authorised access and ensure seamless ticket booking for genuine users. In a written statement in Rajya Sabha on February 13, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the reservation ticket booking system of Indian Railways is a robust and highly secure IT platform equipped with industry-standard, state-of-the-art cyber security controls.
He added that rigorous revalidation and verification of user accounts have been carried out, resulting in the deactivation of about 3.03 crore suspicious user IDs in 2025.
“Regular security audits of the reservation system are carried out by CERT-In empanelled information Security Audit Agencies. Moreover, internet traffic related to the ticketing system is continuously monitored by CERT-In and the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) to detect and prevent cyber attacks,” he said.
The minister also stated that 376 complaints have been lodged on the National Cyber Crime Portal regarding 3.99 lakh suspicious bookings. He also said that nearly 13,000 suspicious email domains have been blocked last year. “12,819 suspicious email domains have been blocked in 2025,” he added.
Indian Railways reservation: 60.43 billion malicious bot requests blocked during IRCTC ticket booking
The Union Minister also informed the Rajya Sabha that 60.43 billion malicious bot requests blocked between July and December 2025. The move aimed at safeguarding the integrity and smooth functioning of the IRCTC e-ticket booking system.
Details of Bot Attempts Blocked on Railway E-Ticketing System (Last 6 Months)
Month
Details
December 2025
Out of 14.28 billion requests, 07.25 billion were bots.
November 2025
Out of 20.07 billion requests, 14.03 billion were bots.
October 2025
Out of 24.04 billion requests, 17.00 billion were bots.
September 2025
Out of 19.04 billion requests, 12.05 billion were bots.
August 2025
Out of 11.04 billion requests, 05.07 billion were bots.
July 2025
Out of 09.06 billion requests, 05.03 billion were bots.
Source: Rajya Sabha
He also said that to curb misuse and improve fairness in online tatkal bookings, Aadhaar based One-Time Password (OTP) verification has been introduced. “Aadhaar authentication provides instantaneous verification of user uniqueness, which is critical considering the time-sensitive nature of tatkal ticket booking. It helps in preventing the creation and operation of fake or unauthorized agent-controlled multiple user account by imposing a uniqueness constraint. This measure acts as an effective safeguard against account multiplication and automated misuse, thereby ensuring fair allocation of tatkal tickets,” the minister said.
