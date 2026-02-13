Railways cracks down on Fake IDs: 3 crore IRCTC user IDs deactivated, 13k suspicious email domains blocked

IRCTC fake IDs: The Union Minister also informed the Rajya Sabha that 60.43 billion malicious bot requests blocked between July and December 2025.

Indian Railway online ticket booking: The Ministry of Railways has undertaken several anti-fraud measures to prevent authorised access and ensure seamless ticket booking for genuine users. In a written statement in Rajya Sabha on February 13, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the reservation ticket booking system of Indian Railways is a robust and highly secure IT platform equipped with industry-standard, state-of-the-art cyber security controls.

Indian Railways Cracks Down on Fake IRCTC IDs

He added that rigorous revalidation and verification of user accounts have been carried out, resulting in the deactivation of about 3.03 crore suspicious user IDs in 2025.

“Regular security audits of the reservation system are carried out by CERT-In empanelled information Security Audit Agencies. Moreover, internet traffic related to the ticketing system is continuously monitored by CERT-In and the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) to detect and prevent cyber attacks,” he said.