Railways conducts 160 kmph Kavach trial on Dadri-Tundla section using Vande Bharat rake

Kavach ensures the safe and punctual operation of trains during dense fog and adverse weather conditions. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Automatic Train Protection System: North Central Railway has successfully conducted a high-speed trial of Kavach, the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, at 160 kmph speed on the Dadri-Tundla section of the Prayagraj Division. The indigenous-developed safety system is being rolled out across railway sections nationwide in a phased manner to enhance operational safety and prevent accidents.

Kavach System in Railways

The Kavach is an makes rail operation safer by applying brakes in trains in critical situations. The system automatically protects against Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), Head-on and rear-ends collision risks. Moreover, overspeeding is continuously monitored and controlled and Safety is ensured even in low visibility and adverse weather conditions.