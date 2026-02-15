Railways conducts 160 kmph Kavach trial on Dadri-Tundla section using Vande Bharat rake
Kavach Railway News: The Kavach is an makes rail operation safer by applying brakes in trains in critical situations. The system automatically protects against Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), Head-on and rear-ends collision risks.
Automatic Train Protection System:North Central Railway has successfully conducted a high-speed trial of Kavach, the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, at 160 kmph speed on the Dadri-Tundla section of the Prayagraj Division. The indigenous-developed safety system is being rolled out across railway sections nationwide in a phased manner to enhance operational safety and prevent accidents.
Kavach System in Railways
Thus, this technology will not only prevent accidents caused by human error but will also prove to be a milestone in ensuring the safe and punctual operation of trains during dense fog and adverse weather conditions.
In a statement on February 14, the North Central Railway said: “A significant phase of this trial series was completed today, February 14, 2026, involving a 20-coach Vande Bharat Express rake. The performance of the system was evaluated under high-speed operating conditions, yielding precise results in speed supervision and automatic braking intervention at 160 kmph.”
The zonal railway said that following the successful trials conducted using a Vande Bharat rake, the Kavach system will now undergo testing with conventional coach compositions. It added that detailed trials are scheduled on February 16, 17, and 18, using WAP-5 and WAP-7 electric locomotives.
“These trials are being conducted under an Independent Safety Audit (ISA) in the presence of the Italian safety assessment agency, ITALCERTIFER. The objective of these comprehensive trials is to ensure the highest global safety standards before the full-scale implementation of the system,” it said.
The testing focused on several critical operational and safety parameters:
Kulwa Loop Line Speed Control Test: Automatically controlling the train’s speed within safe limits while entering the station’s loop line.
SPAD Prevention: Verifying the system’s effectiveness in preventing ‘Signal Passing At Danger’ (SPAD) incidents.
Failure Scenarios: Testing the system’s response under challenging conditions such as station-to-station and loco communication failures, and the absence of RFID tags.
Auto-Whistling: Evaluating the automatic whistling feature at level crossing gates.
The zonal railway further stated that, upon the successful completion of all required tests and regulatory approvals, regular operations of KAVACH-equipped trains on this section will commence at the earliest.
