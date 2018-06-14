Railways cancels almost 30 trains between June 15 to July 26; check the full list here

In a statement issued Wednesday, the railways also said that platform no. 24 of Mail and Express Trains will be shifted for a period of 42 days, from June 15 to July 26. (File Photo) In a statement issued Wednesday, the railways also said that platform no. 24 of Mail and Express Trains will be shifted for a period of 42 days, from June 15 to July 26. (File Photo)

The Indian Railways has imposed a 42-day Railway Traffic Block from June 15 to July 26 on the Lucknow Division for the construction of washable apron on platform number eight at the Varanasi Railway Station. The railways said the move was aimed at improving the infrastructure of the sector. As many as 30 trains have been cancelled. The cancellation, however, is temporary. The services for these trains are expected to become operational again after July 26. In a statement issued Wednesday, the railways also said that platform number 24 of Mail and Express Trains will be shifted for a period of 42 days, from June 15 to July 26.

Train cancelled:

20904 – Varanasi-Vadodara Mahamana Superfast Express: Train journey begining on June 15, 22, 29 and July 6, 13 and 20.

20903 – Vadodara-Varanasi Mahamana Superfast Express: Train journey starting o­n June 13, 20, 27 and July 4, 11 and 18.

19168 – Varanasi-Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express: Train journey starting o­n June 17, 19, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29 and July 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27.

19167 – Ahmedabad-Varanasi Sabarmati Express: Train journey starting on June 14, 16, 18, 19, 21, 23, 25, 26, 28, 30 and July 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, 23, 24

11072 – Varanasi-Lokmanaya Tilak Terminus Kamayani Express: Train journey starting from June 15 to July 27 will remain cancelled.

11071 – Lokmanaya Tilak Terminus-Varanasi Kamayani Express: Train journey commencing from June 13 to July 25 will remain cancelled

11108-21108 – Varanasi-Gwalior/Khajuraho Bundelkhand Express: Train journey commencing from June 15 to July 26 will remain cancelled.

11107-21107 – Gwalior/Khajuraho-Varanasi Bundelkhand Express: Train journey commencing from June 14 to July 25 will remain cancelled.

16230 – Varanasi-Maysore Express: Train journey starting o­n June 16, 21, 23, 28, 30 and July 05, 07, 12, 14, 19, 21, and 26

16229 – Maysore-Varanasi Express: Train journey commencing o­n June 14, 19, 21, 26, 28 and July 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24 will remain cancelled.

17324 – Varanasi-Hubli Express: Train journey begining o­n Juny 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22

17323 – Hubli-Varanasi Express: Train Journey starting o­n June 8, 15, 22, 29 and July 6, 13, 20

13133 – Sealdah-Varanasi Express: Train journey commencing o­n June 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30 and July 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25.

13134 – Varanasi-Sealdah Express: Train journey begining o­n June 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 28, 30 and July 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 26, 27

In a statement issued Wednesday, the railways also said that platform number 24 of Mail and Express Trains will be shifted for a period of 42 days, from June 15 to July 26.

Cancellation of passenger trains:

54255 – Varanasi-Lucknow passenger train: Journey starting from June 16 to July 27 will remain cancelled.

54256 – Lucknow-Varanasi passenger train: Journey beginning from June 15 to July 26.

54261 – Mughalsarai-Jaunpur passenger train: Journey commencing from June 14 to July 26.

54262 – Jaunpur-Varanasi passenger train: Journey commening from June 15 to July 26.

54267 – Mughalsarai-Varanasi passenger train: Journey starting from June 15 to July 26.

54268 – Varanasi-Mughalsarai passenger train: Journey beginning from June 15 to July 26

54270 – Varanasi-Mughalsarai passenger train: Journey starting from June 15 to July 26

63553 – Asansol-Varanasi MEMU train: Journey commencing from June 14 to July 26

63554 – Varanasi-Asansol MEMU train: Journey beginning from June 15 to July 27 will remain cancelled

The railways said the move was aimed at improving the infrastructure of the sector.

Ambala Division – Northern Railways

In addition to these trains, the Ambala Division of the Northern Railways is putting in place three Mega Traffic Blocks at 6 am each for the provision of three Limited Height Subways o­n the Sirhind-Nangal Dam section June 10, 17 and 24. As a result, the following trains will be cancelled/ partially cancelled during the block:

Cancellation of trains starting o­n June 10:

64517/64518 – Ambala –Nangaldam -Ambala MEMU

64564/64563 – Amb Andaura-Ambala- Amb Andaura Passenger train

Cancellation of trains starting on June 17 and 24:

64563/64564 Ambala – Amb Andaura-Ambala Passenger train

Partial cancellation of trains commencing o­n June 10:

64511/64512 Saharanpur –Nangaldam -Saharanpur MEMU will remain partially cancelled between Ambala –Nangaldam -Ambala.

64515/64516 Ambala – Nangaldam -Ambala Passenger train will remain partially cancelled between Sirhind- Nangaldam-Sirhind.

Partial cancellation of trains commencing o­n June 17 and 24:

64511/64512 Saharanpur –Nangaldam -Saharanpur MEMU will remain partially cancelled between RoopNagar –Nangaldam -RoopNagar.

64515/64516 Ambala – Nangaldam -Ambala Passenger train will remain partially cancelled between RoopNagar –Nangaldam -RoopNagar.

