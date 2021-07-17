Railways can be turned into centre of economic activity using its assets: PM

Inaugurating India’s first redeveloped railway station in Gandhinagar on Friday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the assets of the Indian Railways can be used to turn it into a centre for economic activity.

“This modern Gandhinagar railway station is also big proof that the assets of railways can be put to good use to turn it into a centre of economic activity. Using modern technology, a hotel has been constructed on top of the railway tracks in such a way that the moving train can be seen, but it’s vibrations cannot be felt. The quantum of land is the same as what was present earlier, but it’s use has doubled… What can be a better location that the spot where the train passes,” said Modi while virtually addressing the gathering at “Gandhinagar capital railway station” where Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were present.

Modi said there should be “optimum utilisation of land” at railway stations. “Railway stations should not just be places for transit of trains. It should become centres for economic activity… Imagine, the network of Indian Railways and the assets it has. There is a lot of hidden potential ,” he said after inaugurating five different projects including a redeveloped Rs 790 crore Gandhinagar railway station having a five-star hotel.