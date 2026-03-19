Railways begins DPR survey for Gauge Conversion of Kangra Valley line

Kangra Valley railway line:Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that a field survey has been taken up for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the gauge conversion of the existing Pathankot-Joginder Nagar Kangra Valley line. He added that the survey for the conversion of this 200-km-long railway section has already been sanctioned.
The Union Minister was responding to questions raised by Anurag Singh Thakur in the Lok Sabha regarding the current operational status of the Kangra Valley railway line, including its total route length and the number of stations covered. He also sought details on the timeline and progress of restoration and repair works undertaken by the Railways to ensure the full resumption of end-to-end services, among others.
The Railway Minister further said that the reconstruction of bridge number 32 has been completed and the track is now fit for train operations on the Pathankot-Joginder Nagar line. He added that other long-term strengthening works are currently in progress.
“Due to unprecedented rains and consequent washing away of piers of Chakki Khad Bridge No. 32 between Dalhousie Road and Nurpur Road stations on 20.08.2022, train services were discontinued between Pathankot to Nurpur Road,” Vaishnaw said on March 18.
The Kangra Valley railway line has been kept by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) in the tentative Heritage list of extension to the Mountain Railways of India.
Kangra Valley train update
Currently, three pairs of train services are being operated on Kangra Valley railway line. These are as follows:
Train number 52472/52473 Bajinath Paprola – Joginder Nagar Passenger
Train number 52465/52466 Bajinath Paprola – Kangra Passenger
Train number 52475/52476 Bajinath Paprola – Kangra Passenger
The Kangra Valley railway line falls under the administrative control of Northern Railway’s Firozpur Division.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More