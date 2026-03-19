Railways begins DPR survey for Gauge Conversion of Kangra Valley line

The Kangra Valley railway line falls under the administrative control of Northern Railway's Firozpur Division. (Image: Northern Railways/Photo enhanced with AI)

Kangra Valley railway line: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that a field survey has been taken up for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the gauge conversion of the existing Pathankot-Joginder Nagar Kangra Valley line. He added that the survey for the conversion of this 200-km-long railway section has already been sanctioned.

The Union Minister was responding to questions raised by Anurag Singh Thakur in the Lok Sabha regarding the current operational status of the Kangra Valley railway line, including its total route length and the number of stations covered. He also sought details on the timeline and progress of restoration and repair works undertaken by the Railways to ensure the full resumption of end-to-end services, among others.