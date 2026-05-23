Railways approves Rs 993-crore doubling project to boost Chennai suburban train operations

Indian Railways has approved a Rs 993 crore doubling project aimed at improving Chennai suburban train operations and easing congestion.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readMay 23, 2026 02:03 PM IST
Indian Railways has approved a Rs 993 crore rail line doubling project to improve Chennai suburban train operations. (Image generated using AI)Indian Railways has approved a Rs 993 crore rail line doubling project to improve Chennai suburban train operations. (Image generated using AI)
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Chennai suburban railway network: To ease train operations on the Chennai suburban network, the Ministry of Railways has approved a doubling project worth Rs 993 crore. Once completed, the project is expected to enhance the safety, speed of trains. It will also increase rail capacity on the route, improve operational flexibility and train punctuality.

Also Read | To decongest Delhi-Howrah route, Railways approves new line in Bihar worth Rs 962 crore

Chennai suburban railway expansion: Doubling project approved in Tamil Nadu

On May 19, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw approved the doubling project between Arakkonam and Chengalpattu. The 68-km-long section is a part of the Chennai suburban circular rail network connecting Chennai Beach, Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Arakkonam. It falls under the administrative control of Southern Railway (SR) zone.

Arakkonam-Chengalpattu railway line doubling project

The Arakkonam-Chengalpattu railway line doubling project is also likely to strengthen both passenger and freight movement across the corridor,  benefiting transportation of key commodities including cement, automobiles, food grains, iron and steel.

According to the Railways, the existing single-line section is currently operating at a high level of capacity utilisation, and traffic is expected to rise further in the coming years, necessitating additional infrastructure augmentation.

“The doubling work will help reduce detention time of trains, improve punctuality and increase the frequency of suburban services,” it said.

Arakkonam-Chengalpattu train route

The Arakkonam-Chengalpattu train route serves several key economic and industrial hubs, including Mahindra World City, Sriperumbudur, Oragadam and Irungattukottai, besides serving major automobile, cement and manufacturing industries. Apart from this, the proposed Parandur Airport project near Kancheepuram is also located close to the alignment.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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