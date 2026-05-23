Railways approves Rs 993-crore doubling project to boost Chennai suburban train operations

Chennai suburban railway network: To ease train operations on the Chennai suburban network, the Ministry of Railways has approved a doubling project worth Rs 993 crore. Once completed, the project is expected to enhance the safety, speed of trains. It will also increase rail capacity on the route, improve operational flexibility and train punctuality.

Chennai suburban railway expansion: Doubling project approved in Tamil Nadu

On May 19, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw approved the doubling project between Arakkonam and Chengalpattu. The 68-km-long section is a part of the Chennai suburban circular rail network connecting Chennai Beach, Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Arakkonam. It falls under the administrative control of Southern Railway (SR) zone.

Arakkonam-Chengalpattu railway line doubling project

The Arakkonam-Chengalpattu railway line doubling project is also likely to strengthen both passenger and freight movement across the corridor, benefiting transportation of key commodities including cement, automobiles, food grains, iron and steel.