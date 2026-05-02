Railways approves Rs 895 crore projects to improve freight routes, line capacity in West Bengal

Railway projects in West Bengal: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned multiple infrastructure projects worth Rs 895.30 crore to boost line capacity and improve freight train operations in West Bengal. These projects are also expected to improve safety, enhance reliability and deliver a better commuter experience in the coming years.

A look at the newly approved rail projects in West Bengal:

Power system upgradation for Kolkata Metro

Being the country’s oldest (built in the 1980s), the Kolkata Metro was originally designed to support train operations at a frequency of about five minutes. However, with rising passenger demand, the need for higher-frequency operations has increased.

To meet this demand, the Ministry on Saturday sanctioned projects worth Rs 671.72 crore for improving North-South Corridor of Kolkata Metro. These includes: