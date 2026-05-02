Railways approves Rs 895 crore projects to improve freight routes, line capacity in West Bengal

Railway projects in West Bengal: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned multiple infrastructure projects worth Rs 895.30 crore to boost line capacity and improve freight train operations in West Bengal. These projects are also expected to improve safety, enhance reliability and deliver a better commuter experience in the coming years.
A look at the newly approved rail projects in West Bengal:
Power system upgradation for Kolkata Metro
Being the country’s oldest (built in the 1980s), the Kolkata Metro was originally designed to support train operations at a frequency of about five minutes. However, with rising passenger demand, the need for higher-frequency operations has increased.
To meet this demand, the Ministry on Saturday sanctioned projects worth Rs 671.72 crore for improving North-South Corridor of Kolkata Metro. These includes:
Provision of 07 new Traction Substations at a cost of Rs 291.06 crore.
Augmentation and upgradation of Auxiliary Substation (ASS) & Traction Substation (TSS) systems from KESP (Esplanade Metro) to KMUK (Kavi Subhash – New Garia) for the North–South Corridor of Kolkata Metro Railway, along with augmentation of power supply at elevated sections from KNTJ (Netaji Metro Station) to KKVS (Kavi Subhash Metro Station), including enhancement from existing 11 KV system to 33 KV system, at a cost of Rs 380.66 crore.
“With the sanctioning of this project, Kolkata Metro will be enabled to operate at a 2.5-minute headway, significantly enhancing line capacity and service frequency,” it said in a statement.
Bridge infrastructure works in Adra Division
The Adra Division falls under South Eastern Railway (SER). On Saturday, the Ministry approved projects worth Rs 223.58 crore for the construction of Bridge No. 520 (UP & DN, substructure) between the Madhukunda-Damodar section, along with associated yard remodelling and track works in the bridge approaches.
According to Railways, the existing Damodar Bridge (Bridge No. 520), constructed in 1965 (UP line) and 1903 (DN line), has aged significantly and shows signs of structural distress, necessitating reconstruction of foundation and substructure.
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The Madhukunda-Damodar railway section is an important link between Asansol and Tatanagar. The route forms a key DFC feeder line and coal corridor (Sini–Purulia–Asansol) and carries a high traffic density of 67 GMT.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More