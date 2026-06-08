Railways approves electric traction upgrade on key routes in Telangana and Karnataka

The project will enable the sections to handle higher traffic volumes and support heavier freight trains, among others. (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways Electric Traction System Upgrade: Indian Railways on Monday sanctioned the upgradation of the electric traction system on two key rail routes in Telangana and Karnataka. The project is part of the national transporter’s efforts to enhance network capacity and build a future-ready railway system.

The upgrade is expected to benefit both passengers and industries by improving rail infrastructure, operational efficiency and the ability to handle higher traffic volumes, it said.

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Upgradation of Electric Traction System in Telangana

In Telangana, the electric traction system will be upgraded on the Mahbubnagar-Secunderabad-Medchal section of the South Central Railway. It is part of one of the country’s important High-Density Network (HDN) routes and falls on the Dharmavaram-Dhone-Mahbubnagar-Secunderabad-Medchal-Mudkhed-Indore-Ajmer rail corridor.