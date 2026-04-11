Railways announces two ‘summer special’ trains on Mumbai-Howrah route: Check stoppages, timings

Indian Railways announces two summer special trains on the Mumbai–Howrah route. Check timings, stoppages, and travel details for passengers.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Apr 11, 2026 05:05 PM IST
Mumbai–Howrah summer special trains announced by Railways with details on timings and stoppages to manage peak season passenger demand. (Image: Ministry of Railways)Mumbai–Howrah summer special trains announced by Railways with details on timings and stoppages to manage peak season passenger demand. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Make us preferred source on Google

Summer special train 2026: Central Railway (CR) has announced the operation of two additional summer special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during the season. The ticket booking will open on Sunday (April 12, 2026) at all computerised reservation centres across the country.

The train reservations can also be made through the official website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Meanwhile, bookings for unreserved coaches can be done through the UTS system.

In a statement, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), CR said: “Central Railway will run 2 Additional Special Trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai & Howrah to clear the extra rush of passengers travelling during the summer season.”

Also Read | Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat sleeper train gets Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s nod

Mumbai-Howrah-Mumbai Summer Special Train: Stoppages, Timings

These summer special trains will run as train number 01145 and 01146. The train will run between Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Howrah.

  • Train number 01145 LTT-Howrah Special

Train number 01145 Special will leave LTT at 20:15 hrs on April 14 and will arrive Howrah at 06:00 hrs on third day. During its journey, the train will halt at 17 stations.

These are: Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakaradharpur, Tatanagar, Kharagpur and Santragachi.

  • Train number 01146 Howrah-LTT Special

Train number 01146 Special will leave Howrah at 14:45 hrs on April 166 and will arrive LTT at 23:45 hrs next day. During its journey, the train will halt at 17 stations.

Story continues below this ad

These are: Santragachi, Kharagpur, Tatanagar, Chakradharpur, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Bilaspur, Raipur, Durg, Gondia, Nagpur, Badnera, Akola, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Kalyan and Thane.

Both trains will comprise 2 AC 2-tier coaches, 9 AC 3-tier coaches, 3 Sleeper Class coaches, 4 General Second Class coaches, 1 Second Seating-cum-Guard’s brake van, and 1 Generator van.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 11: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments