Railways announces two ‘summer special’ trains on Mumbai-Howrah route: Check stoppages, timings

Summer special train 2026:Central Railway (CR) has announced the operation of two additional summer special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during the season. The ticket booking will open on Sunday (April 12, 2026) at all computerised reservation centres across the country.
In a statement, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), CR said: “Central Railway will run 2 Additional Special Trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai & Howrah to clear the extra rush of passengers travelling during the summer season.”
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More