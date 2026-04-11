Railways announces two ‘summer special’ trains on Mumbai-Howrah route: Check stoppages, timings

Mumbai–Howrah summer special trains announced by Railways with details on timings and stoppages to manage peak season passenger demand. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Summer special train 2026: Central Railway (CR) has announced the operation of two additional summer special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during the season. The ticket booking will open on Sunday (April 12, 2026) at all computerised reservation centres across the country.

The train reservations can also be made through the official website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Meanwhile, bookings for unreserved coaches can be done through the UTS system.

In a statement, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), CR said: “Central Railway will run 2 Additional Special Trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai & Howrah to clear the extra rush of passengers travelling during the summer season.”