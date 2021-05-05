Railways admitted 146 in Covid coaches, treating 66

While states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have such facilities deployed, the latest to requisition the railways for such coaches include Gujarat and Nagaland.

The Railways’ isolation coaches have admitted 146 Covid-19 patients, discharged 80 and are currently treating 66, the Railway Ministry said Tuesday. The Railways has deployed nearly 4,000 Isolation coaches with almost 64,000 beds to serve as isolation units during the second wave of the pandemic.

While states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have such facilities deployed, the latest to requisition the railways for such coaches include Gujarat and Nagaland.

“At some locations, the Railway authorities have also provided new logistical solutions like supported ramps on stair-cases for hassle-free transport of sick patients besides facilitative conveniences… for better isolation on railway platforms that serve as freeway for movement of medical personnel and supplies,” it said.