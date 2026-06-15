Indian Railways revises route of 74th Vande Bharat train: Check new stops, timings, ticket price

Indian Railways Vande Bharat Train: Indian Railways has revised the route of the country’s 74th Vande Bharat Express train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10, 2025, this semi-high-speed train began commercial operations on August 11, 2025.

Indian Railways’ 74th Vande Bharat Express: Route

India’s 74th Vande Bharat Express train runs between Amritsar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK). It is being maintained and operated by the Firozpur Division of Northern Railway (NR). Previously, the Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express operates via Jalandhar Cantt.

The Railway Board had approved the train’s new route earlier this year. “Connect Northern Railway’s letter No. 1-TT/Vande Bharat/2026 dated 12.03.2026 regarding diversion of 26405/26406 Amritsar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express via Gurdaspur instead of Jalandhar Cantt. Railway Board approves,” the RB said in a letter dated March 23.