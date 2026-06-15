Indian Railways revises route of 74th Vande Bharat train: Check new stops, timings, ticket price

2 min readJun 15, 2026 05:23 PM IST
Indian Railways Vande Bharat Train: Indian Railways has revised the route of the country’s 74th Vande Bharat Express train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10, 2025, this semi-high-speed train began commercial operations on August 11, 2025.
Indian Railways’ 74th Vande Bharat Express: Route
India’s 74th Vande Bharat Express train runs between Amritsar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK). It is being maintained and operated by the Firozpur Division of Northern Railway (NR). Previously, the Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express operates via Jalandhar Cantt.
The Railway Board had approved the train’s new route earlier this year. “Connect Northern Railway’s letter No. 1-TT/Vande Bharat/2026 dated 12.03.2026 regarding diversion of 26405/26406 Amritsar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express via Gurdaspur instead of Jalandhar Cantt. Railway Board approves,” the RB said in a letter dated March 23.
However, effective June 16, the train will be rerouted to run via Gurdaspur station. “Keeping in view the convenience of passengers, Train No. 26406/26405 Amritsar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express will now be operated via Batala, Gurdaspur and Pathankot route,” the Firozpur Division said in a statement.
Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express: Train numbers, Distance, Travel Time
Train number 26405/26406 Amritsar-Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express will run on all days of the week except Saturday. It will cover a distance of 285 km in 05:05 hrs.
Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Train: Stoppages
After the revision, the Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express will stop at four stations enroute. These are: Batala Junction, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Jammu Tawi.
Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express Train: Timings
Train number 26405 will leave Amritsar at 16:40 hrs to reach Katra at 21:45 hrs. On the return journey, train number 26406 will depart Katra at 06:40 hrs to reach Amritsar at 11:40 hrs.
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🡆 Train 26406 — Katra → Amritsar w.e.f. 17 June 2026
|Station
|Code
|Arrival
|Departure
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra
|SVDK
|—
|06:40
|Jammutavi
|JAT
|08:03
|08:05
|Pathankot NEW
|PTK
|09:35
|09:45
|Gurdaspur NEW
|GSP
|10:15
|10:17
|Batala Jn. NEW
|BAT
|10:54
|10:56
|Amritsar
|ASR
|11:40
|—
🡄 Train 26405 — Amritsar → Katra w.e.f. 16 June 2026
|Station
|Code
|Arrival
|Departure
|Amritsar
|ASR
|—
|16:40
|Batala Jn. NEW
|BAT
|17:18
|17:20
|Gurdaspur NEW
|GSP
|17:58
|18:00
|Pathankot NEW
|PTK
|18:32
|18:42
|Jammutavi
|JAT
|20:03
|20:05
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra
|SVDK
|21:45
|—
Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express: Ticket Price
The Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express has two types of seating arrangements: AC Chair Cars and Executive Chair Cars. The ticket price for travelling in an AC Chair Car between Amritsar and Katra is Rs 1040. For an Executive Chair Car, this comes up to Rs 1825.