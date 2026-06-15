Indian Railways revises route of 74th Vande Bharat train: Check new stops, timings, ticket price

Indian Railways has revised the route of its 74th Vande Bharat Express. Check the updated stoppages, train timings, ticket prices and route details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJun 15, 2026 05:23 PM IST
India's 74th Vande Bharat train gets new route (Image: Ministry of Railways/File)India's 74th Vande Bharat train gets new route (Image: Ministry of Railways/File)
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Indian Railways Vande Bharat Train: Indian Railways has revised the route of the country’s 74th Vande Bharat Express train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10, 2025, this semi-high-speed train began commercial operations on August 11, 2025.

Indian Railways’ 74th Vande Bharat Express: Route

India’s 74th Vande Bharat Express train runs between Amritsar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK). It is being maintained and operated by the Firozpur Division of Northern Railway (NR). Previously, the Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express operates via Jalandhar Cantt.

The Railway Board had approved the train’s new route earlier this year. “Connect Northern Railway’s letter No. 1-TT/Vande Bharat/2026 dated 12.03.2026 regarding diversion of 26405/26406 Amritsar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express via Gurdaspur instead of Jalandhar Cantt. Railway Board approves,” the RB said in a letter dated March 23.

However, effective June 16, the train will be rerouted to run via Gurdaspur station. “Keeping in view the convenience of passengers, Train No. 26406/26405 Amritsar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express will now be operated via Batala, Gurdaspur and Pathankot route,” the Firozpur Division said in a statement.

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Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express: Train numbers, Distance, Travel Time

Train number 26405/26406 Amritsar-Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express will run on all days of the week except Saturday. It will cover a distance of 285 km in 05:05 hrs.

Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Train: Stoppages

After the revision, the Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express will stop at four stations enroute. These are: Batala Junction, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Jammu Tawi.

Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express Train: Timings

Train number 26405 will leave Amritsar at 16:40 hrs to reach Katra at 21:45 hrs. On the return journey, train number 26406 will depart Katra at 06:40 hrs to reach Amritsar at 11:40 hrs.

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Vande Bharat Express — Revised Route

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra ↔ Amritsar | Train No. 26405 / 26406
Frequency: Six days a week — except Saturday
Ex Amritsar: w.e.f. 16 June 2026
Ex Katra: w.e.f. 17 June 2026
🡆 Train 26406 — Katra → Amritsar  w.e.f. 17 June 2026
Station Code Arrival Departure
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra SVDK 06:40
Jammutavi JAT 08:03 08:05
Pathankot NEW PTK 09:35 09:45
Gurdaspur NEW GSP 10:15 10:17
Batala Jn. NEW BAT 10:54 10:56
Amritsar ASR 11:40
🡄 Train 26405 — Amritsar → Katra  w.e.f. 16 June 2026
Station Code Arrival Departure
Amritsar ASR 16:40
Batala Jn. NEW BAT 17:18 17:20
Gurdaspur NEW GSP 17:58 18:00
Pathankot NEW PTK 18:32 18:42
Jammutavi JAT 20:03 20:05
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra SVDK 21:45
* NEW stops added on revised route: Pathankot, Gurdaspur & Batala Jn. | Pathankot Cantt stop removed from revised route.
Express InfoGenIE
 

Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express: Ticket Price

The Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express has two types of seating arrangements: AC Chair Cars and Executive Chair Cars. The ticket price for travelling in an AC Chair Car between Amritsar and Katra is Rs 1040. For an Executive Chair Car, this comes up to Rs 1825.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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