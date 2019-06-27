Railway unions threaten protest against privatisation move

Calling it the “first move towards privatisation”, Railway unions have threatened industrial unrest against the government’s idea of corporatising the seven production units of Railways.

Asked to discuss the policy decision, both All Indian Railwaymen’s Federation and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen sent protest letters to the Railway ministry.

“…May result in serious threat to industrial harmony prevailing since nearly four decades over the Railway System,” AIRF Secretary General Shiv Gopal Mishra wrote in the letter to the Board. “Serious unrest is brewing among the employees… against 100 Days Action Plan of the Ministry of Railways.”

A senior Railway official said the unions are unaware of the details of the plan and when they come to meet the Railway Board next week their concerns will be addressed. The 100-day plan says Modern Coach Factory Raebareli will be the first to be corporatised. The apprehension within the unions is that this would be way to hive off parts of the production units to private sector.

“Facts reveal MCF has been performing very well and the efficiency parameters are fulfilled by this Production Unit. The employees on Indian Railways are also extremely agitated against the proposed move to corporatise Production Units which may be the first step towards privatization,” read the letter from NFIR head, M Raghvaiyah.