Amid protests, Railways puts Non Technical Popular Category drive, Level 1 on hold

With the law and order situation worsening in Bihar and intelligence inputs indicating protesting job seekers were mobilising in other states as well, the Railway Ministry buckled under pressure and decided to put on hold its recruitment drives and talk to the agitators first.

A committee headed by Deepak Peter Gabriel, Principal Executive Director of Human Resources in the Railway ministry, was formed early Wednesday. The committee will talk to willing volunteers from protestors and engage with those who have qualified as well as those who could not.

Sources said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took the decision early Wednesday in light of the worsening law and order situation in Bihar where train services have been disrupted by job seekers over the past few days. The effect was spilling over in other parts of the country as well, officials said. “The situation was just going out of our hands and spilling over other parts of India. They were mobilising through Telegram groups, WhatsApp and other social media,” said a senior Railway official.

In Bihar’s Nawada, protestors dismantled tracks and railway property and rolling stock were damaged elsewhere as well. Railway ministry officials remained in constant touch with the Bihar government on Tuesday assessing the situation.

The Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment drive, whose second round of exams was scheduled to start from February 15, is now on hold. Sources said there is a chance that some of the grievances the job seekers have about cut-offs being high etc may also be looked into following discussions with the protestors.

The Level 1 (Group D) recruitment drive, which also would have had two-stage exams, stands on hold. In the Level 1 recruitment drive, Railways had decided to hold a two-stage exam, something that was not mentioned in the original notification for the drive. Protests had started over this as well. Railways put that also on hold as a pre-emptive measure.

The current recruitment drive, for Non Technical Popular Categories, in which 3.84 lakh candidates were shortlisted across five Levels earlier this month, is the main thorn in Railways’ flesh. Protesters are mainly candidates who could not qualify. They are mostly vying for the jobs for which class 12 (10+2) is the minimum qualification.

Now individual Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will reach out and create local groups consisting of protesting candidates and also those who have qualified. “We will speak to them and hear them out and also explain to them,” said a Railway official.