Railway projects in Kerala: DPR survey for 7 high-speed projects sanctioned with 160 kmph speed potential

Kerala Railway Projects Update: The minister further said that the Kerala government is currently working on a semi-high-speed rail corridor named the Silver Line. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

High-speed rail projects in Kerala: Ministry of Railways approved the survey to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for seven rail corridors in Kerala with the potential to support speeds of up to 160 kmph. The initiative is aimed at strengthening and modernising the state’s railway network.

Railway projects in Kerala

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on February 13, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that once the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is finalised, sanctioning of the project requires consultations with various stakeholders, including state governments, along with mandatory approvals such as appraisal by NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Finance. “As sanctioning of projects is a continuous and dynamic process, exact timelines cannot be fixed,” Vaishnaw said.