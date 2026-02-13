Railway projects in Kerala: DPR survey for 7 high-speed projects sanctioned with 160 kmph speed potential

Kerala Railway Projects Update: Ministry of Railways approved the survey to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for seven rail corridors in Kerala with the potential to support speeds of up to 160 kmph.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 05:37 PM IST
The minister further said that the Kerala government is currently working on a semi-high-speed rail corridor named the Silver Line.Kerala Railway Projects Update: The minister further said that the Kerala government is currently working on a semi-high-speed rail corridor named the Silver Line. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
High-speed rail projects in Kerala: Ministry of Railways approved the survey to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for seven rail corridors in Kerala with the potential to support speeds of up to 160 kmph. The initiative is aimed at strengthening and modernising the state’s railway network.

Railway projects in Kerala

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on February 13, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that once the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is finalised, sanctioning of the project requires consultations with various stakeholders, including state governments, along with mandatory approvals such as appraisal by NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Finance. “As sanctioning of projects is a continuous and dynamic process, exact timelines cannot be fixed,” Vaishnaw said.

The Union Minister was replying to questions raised by Rajya Sabha MP PP Suneer, who sought to know whether the government has approved a project for the construction of a superfast railway line in Kerala, along with details of the project and the expected timeline for the start of construction.

Kerala Railway Network: High-Speed Rail Survey Routes (160 kmph)

Surveys sanctioned for preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) to augment & improve railway network in Kerala for higher speed potential of 160 kmph
S. No. Route Length (Km)
1 Shoranur-Mangalore 3rd & 4th Line 307
2 Coimbatore-Shoranur 3rd & 4th line 99
3 Shoranur – Ernakulam 3rd Line 106
4 Ernakulam-Kayankulam 3rd line (via Kottayam) 115
5 Kayankulam-Thiruvanathapuram 3rd Line 105
6 Thiruvanathapuram-Nagercoil 3rd Line 71
7 Turavur-Ambalappuzha Doubling 46
Source: Rajya Sabha
Silver Line project in Kerala

The minister further said that the Kerala government is currently working on a semi-high-speed rail corridor named the Silver Line. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Silver Line project, that stretches from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, was prepared by Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL).

The KRDCL is a Joint Venture Company of State Government of Kerala and Ministry of Railways.

“KRDCL has been advised to revise the DPR in line with latest technical standards, such as adoption of broad gauge for integration with the Indian Railways network, flatter ruling gradient, proper drainage scheme for yards and sections, provision of Kavach, 2×25 kV electrification and taking environmental safeguards during construction & operation and integration with existing rail network etc. However, Govt. of Kerala is insisting to consider Silver Line Project as stand alone project,” the Minister said.

