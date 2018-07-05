Railway officers to go back to classroom, get lessons in ethics and integrity

With the help of these classes, the aim is to cover each staff member who will be taught the basics of ethical behaviour in governance. (File Photo) With the help of these classes, the aim is to cover each staff member who will be taught the basics of ethical behaviour in governance. (File Photo)

In a unique move, the Indian Railways will conduct classes for its officers on ethics and integrity to bring about a change in their attitude. These nationwide classes will help them in dealing with ethical dilemmas in life through insightful real-life stories. Apart from this, they will be taught leadership styles which would encourage them to say “yes or no” instead of “maybe” while dealing with governance issues.

An official said that the first class will be held at the Rail Museum in Chanakyapuri on July 27 for 150 officers and supervisors each from the Railway’s 17 zones, PTI reported.

The Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani would be the keynote speaker, while former cabinet secretary Prabhat Kumar, former education secretary Anil Swarup and former Member (Traffic) Railway Board, Shanti Narayan have been invited as other speakers.

According to a senior official, the railways is planning to hold such classes in every zone and accordingly a schedule will be mapped out to accommodate as many officials as possible.

Ashwani Lohani confirmed that the aim of these classes is to cover every staff member and the officials will be taught the basics of ethical behaviour in governance.

