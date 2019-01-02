Railway Ministry seeks action against Jitendra Singh’s OSD

THE MINISTRY of Railways has sought action against Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Sanjiv Kumar for an article which criticised the department. Kumar, however, said he had not violated any rules and had only given a “literary touch” to views already available in public domain.

Advertising

In his article on a website, http://www.nationalwheels.com, on December 23, Kumar, a 2005-batch Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer on deputation as Singh’s OSD, said the Railway Board was being run by officers influenced by “departmentalism”. The article — headlined ‘What is supreme between national interest, the interest of Railways and the interest of cadre’ — said top officers of the Railways, including the chairman of the Railway Board, give advice to the Railways Minister which is coloured by departmental bias.

Kumar, in his article which was later reproduced by http://www.railsamachar.com, said “impartial experts” like Nandan Nilekani, Sundar Pichai and Acharya Balkrishna, should be posted as Railway Board chairman. He wrote that the Indian Railways was like the proverbial elephant which six blind men are trying to figure out. “Even if those six blind men can realise what an elephant looks like, the six blind men in Rail Bhawan can never understand national interest and the interest of Railways. They always keep the interest of their cadres above everything else,” he wrote.

The article also made a case for “encadrement” of the Railway Board’s post of ‘Member (Staff)’ for the IRPS cadre, as recommended by the Cadre Review Committee.

Advertising

Days after the article, Railway Board Secretary Ranjanesh Sahai, on December 28, wrote to the Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), C Chandamouli, calling for Kumar’s repatriation.

“A case of breach of official decorum and misconduct of Sanjiv Kumar, IRPS, has been brought to the notice of the Railway Board. Sanjiv Kumar has authored an article, published by http://www.railsamachar.com and http://www.nationalwheels.com,” Sahai wrote. The article, besides being in bad taste, questions the wisdom of senior functionaries of the level of Secretary to the Government of India and also casts aspersions on the Minister of Railways (Piyush Goyal), he said.

“It is proposed to take up the officer under the Railway Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1968. You would appreciate that a misconduct of this nature and that too in the public domain would send a wrong message all around and encourage indiscipline in the service,” said the letter.

Sahai asked DoPT “to consider immediate repatriation of Sanjiv Kumar, IRPS, to this ministry for taking action as deemed appropriate”, saying that he had the approval of the Railway Board chairman. Ashwani Lohani retired as Railway Board chairman on Monday.

Sources said Jitendra Singh has also cautioned Kumar against authoring articles which criticise the institutions he works for.

But, speaking to The Indian Express, Kumar said: “Everything in the article was already in public domain, through reports of various governmental committees, including the Bibek Debroy Committee. I have merely given them a literary touch and reproduced them.”

Sources said that since Kumar’s posting as Singh’s OSD was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), his repatriation would have to be cleared by the ACC as well.

Advertising

The IRPS officers have been expressing their discontent on various issues over the past few months. Delay in clearing the encadrement of the Member (Staff) post for the service has been a contentious issue.