Railway ministry: No link between hawker’s arrest and his video

After uproar over the arrest of a train hawker whose video mocking politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was circulated widely on social media, the Railway Ministry on Monday said there was no connection between Avdhesh Dubey’s arrest and his video as seven more people were arrested along with him from Surat railway station on Friday as part of a drive against illegal hawkers. Moreover, he was a habitual offender, Railways said.

On Friday, 30-year-old Dubey was convicted by a mobile railway court and sentenced to 10-day simple imprisonment for selling articles on trains without licence, committing nuisance or using abusive or obscene language, unlawful entry, among other charges.

According to railway officials, Dubey was caught for the twelfth time on Friday for selling items without licence. A release issued by the Railway Ministry said, “The railway magistrate verified the past record of the defaulter (Dubey) and came to know about his repeated offence under section 144 RA (illegal licence)…”