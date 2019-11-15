Railway ministry increases tariff for catering services on Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains

The Ministry of Railway on Friday announced a revision in menu and tariffs for catering services aboard Express/Mail trains. The changes are in accordance with requests received from IRCTC and the recommendations of the Menu and Tariff Committee set up by the Board.

Advertising

With the increase in catering prices, ticket prices of these trains may also go up.

Indian Railways change of tariff by Express Web on Scribd

According to a statement issued to this affect, the revised catering tariff for first class and EC chairs of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express Trains for meals which include morning tea, breakfast, lunch/dinner and evening tea has been increased to Rs 35, Rs 140, Rs 245 and Rs 140 respectively, including GST.

Advertising

The revised catering tariff for 2AC, 3AC, and CC meals which include morning tea cost for Rs 20, breakfast for Rs 105, lunch/dinner for Rs 185 and evening tea for Rs 90, including GST.

For sleeper class in Duronto the revised catering tariff for morning tea, breakfast, lunch/dinner and evening tea is Rs 15, Rs 65, Rs 120 and Rs 50, including GST.

The revised menu and tariff for pre-paid Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains as above shall be made applicable after a period of 15 days for train-wise calculation and feeding of catering charges in the system plus ARP of 120 days from the date of issue of this circular.